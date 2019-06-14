MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalunya 2019: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

The 2019 MotoGP season continues this weekend with the Grand Prix of Catalunya.

Marc Marquez is looking to pick up his fourth win of the season in Barcelona after he finished second to Danilo Petrucci last time out in the Italian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard hasn't won at the Circuit de Catalunya since 2014, so his rivals will hope to reduce the gap on him in the standings.

Friday, June 14

8:55 a.m. BST/3:55 ET: FP1

1:10 p.m. BST/8:10 a.m. ET: FP2

Saturday, June 15

8:55 a.m. BST/3:55 ET: FP3

1:10 p.m. BST/8:10 a.m. ET: Q1

1:35 p.m. BST/8:35 a.m. ET: Q2

Sunday, June 16

8:40 a.m. BST/3:40 a.m. BST: WUP

1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET: Race

Live-stream links: BT Sport App (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Top Riders

Marc Marquez, Honda

Marquez was bidding for his third consecutive victory at Mugello on June 2, but he had to settle for second place after a sensational finish from Petrucci:

The Spaniard has managed a top-two finish in every race this season, bar his retirement at the Grand Prix of the Americas, putting him in contention for his sixth MotoGP world championship in seven years.

He tends to perform well in Catalunya, having finished second there in each of the last three seasons, but he hasn't won the race for five years.

Per Crash.net's Peter McLaren, Marquez is feeling confident heading into the race:

"We arrive in good form after Mugello. The bike and I are in a very good position now, I was able to rest a little between races and I'm back to full strength.

"There's always a bit more excitement heading into a home GP, and it's always a great pleasure to ride in front of all the fans.

"I'm hopeful of another strong result here in Catalunya to continue the work we've been doing."

While it may have been some time since he claimed victory at the Circuit de Catalunya, he'll still be the one to beat.

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati

Andrea Dovizioso was Marquez's closest rival last year, and the same is the case in 2019.

The Italian is the only rider within touching distance of the Spaniard's 115 points, though he's 12 points back after Marquez finished ahead of him two weeks ago.

It was a remarkable performance from Dovizioso on home soil, though:

Per Crash.net's Haydn Cobb, the 33-year-old is aware he's "going through a crucial phase of the season" and needs to keep up the pressure on his rival.

Dovizioso hasn't finished outside the top four this season, and that consistency will stand him in good stead as he looks to upset Marquez.

However, he has not won since the opening race of the year, and he'll need more victories if he's to have a chance of topping the standings.

There have been three different winners in the last three years at the Grand Prix of Catalunya, and Dovizioso is one of them, having taken the chequered flag in 2017.

A repeat performance would be a significant boost to his title bid.