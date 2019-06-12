US Open Tee Times 2019: Pairings and Predictions for Thursday Schedule

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Pebble Beach Golf Links will play host to its sixth U.S. Open and third in the last 19 years this weekend.

The historic course that is a key fixture in the tournament's rotation is set to pose its latest challenge to the top golfers in the world.

In 2010, no players finished the tournament under par with Graeme McDowell winning at even-par, while Tiger Woods was the only player to finish under par during his emphatic victory in 2000.

If some of the top players are able to score in red numbers Thursday, it could set the tone for a successful tournament, while a bad round out of the gates could immediately take a player out of contention.

Thursday U.S. Open Schedule

TV coverage for Thursday's first round starts at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1. That broadcast will last until 7:30 p.m. ET until Fox takes over from 7:30-10:30 p.m. ET.

During Fox's primetime window, FS1 will have featured groups coverage with the threesomes including Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods.

Tee Times

All Times ET

Full list of tee times can be found here.

Notable Groups

10:51 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Ernie Els

10:51 a.m.*: Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy

11:02 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

11:02 a.m.*: Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau

11:13 a.m.*: Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell

11:24 a.m.*: Hideki Matsuyama, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood

4:25 p.m: Paul Casey, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

4:25 p.m.*: Jim Furyk, Henrik Stenson, Brandt Snedeker

4:47 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Holvand (amateur)

4:47 p.m.*: Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar

4:58 p.m.: Tony Finau, Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter

5:09 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods

* - group starts on 10th hole

Predictions

Spieth Makes Surge To Top Of Leaderboard

Jordan Spieth has drifted off the list of top contenders to win majors recently because of his up-and-down form.

But Spieth could be poised for a strong tournament at Pebble Beach based off his recent string of results that started at the PGA Championship.

Matt York/Associated Press

Spieth placed in a tie for third at the PGA and then went on to earn two more top-10 finishes at the Charles Schwab Challenge and The Memorial.

In those three tournaments, Spieth carded six rounds in the 60s and only had one round over 72.

That recent form paired with the motivation to win his first tournament in close to two years should help Spieth get off to a fast start Thursday.

The three-time major champion, who last won at The Open in 2017, has four straight first-round scores in the 60s, including a 65 and 66 in his last two tournaments.

Spieth will have to deal with some pressure since he will be in the marquee group of the afternoon alongside Justin Rose and Tiger Woods, but we believe he can zone out the noise and end up in the top five entering Friday.

Molinari Bounces Back From String of Poor Performances

The last time Francesco Molinari was at the top of the leaderboard was before his final-round collapse at The Masters.

Since Augusta, the Italian missed the cut at the RBC Heritage, tied for 48th at the PGA Championship and tied for 53rd at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

At some point, Molinari will reverse his form, and we think the start of that will come during Thursday's first round.

Even though he stumbled on the back nine at Augusta, Molinari is typically one of the most consistent golfers in majors.

In 2018, he placed in the top 25 in each of the four majors and he earned the Claret Jug at The Open.

While some may look at Molinari's recent poor form and cast him out of contention to win at Pebble Beach, you have to remember he came into Augusta off a tie for 56th at The Players Championship.

By shaking off his poor form alongside two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka, Molinari lands in the top 10 and gives himself a chance to extend a solid run of form at major tournaments.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.