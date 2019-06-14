Gold Cup 2019: Live-Stream Schedule for All Tournament Fixtures

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The United States will look to defend their CONCACAF Gold Cup title when the tournament begins on Saturday.

A win would put them on seven Gold Cup wins since the tournament began in 1991, level with record-holders Mexico.

Costa Rica and Jamaica are co-hosting the competition alongside the USA, and the Reggae Boyz will be aiming to put their disappointment behind them after losing in the 2015 and 2017 finals.

The tournament will also feature 16 teams for the first time, up from 12.

Schedule

Saturday, June 15

Canada vs. Martinique: 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. local, 12:30 a.m. BST Sunday)



Mexico vs. Cuba: 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local, 3 a.m. BST Sunday)



Sunday, June 16

Haiti vs. Bermuda: 6 p.m. ET (4 p.m. local, 11 p.m. BST)



Costa Rica vs. Nicaragua: 8:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. local, 1:30 a.m. BST Monday)



Monday, June 17

Curacao vs. El Salvador: 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. local, 12 a.m. BST Tuesday)



Jamaica vs. Honduras: 9:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. local, 2:30 a.m. BST Tuesday)

Tuesday, June 18

Panama vs. Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. local, 12:30 a.m. BST Wednesday)

USA vs. Guyana: 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. local, 3 a.m. BST Wednesday)



Wednesday, June 19

Cuba vs. Martinique: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. local, 1 a.m. BST Thursday)

Mexico vs. Canada: 10:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. local, 3:30 a.m. BST Thursday)

Thursday, June 20

Nicaragua vs. Haiti: 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. local, 12 a.m. BST Friday)



Costa Rica vs. Bermuda: 9:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. local, 2:30 a.m. BST Friday)

Friday, June 21

El Salvador vs. Jamaica: 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. local, 12 a.m. BST Saturday)



Honduras vs. Curacao: 9:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. local, 2:30 a.m BST Saturday)

Saturday, June 22

Guyana vs. Panama: 5:30 p.m. ET (10:30 p.m. BST)



USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago: 8 p.m. ET (1 a.m. BST Sunday)



Sunday, June 23

Canada vs. Cuba: 6 p.m. ET (11 p.m. BST)



Mexico vs. Canada: 8:30 p.m. ET (1:30 a.m. BST Monday)



Monday, June 24

Bermuda vs. Nicaragua: 6:30 p.m. ET (11:30 p.m. BST)



Haiti vs. Costa Riva: 9 p.m. ET (2 a.m. BST Tuesday)



Tuesday, June 25

Jamaica vs. Curacao: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. local, 1 a.m. BST Wednesday)



Honduras vs. El Salvador: 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. local, 3:30 a.m. BST Wednesday)

Wednesday, June 26

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana: 6:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. local, 11:30 p.m. BST)



Panama vs. USA: 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. local, 2 a.m. BST Thursday)



Saturday, June 29

Quarter-final 1: 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. local, 12 a.m. BST Sunday)



Quarter-final 2: 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. local, 3 a.m. BST Sunday)



Sunday, June 30

Quarter-final 3: 5:30 p.m. ET (10:30 p.m. BST)



Quarter-final 4: 8:30 p.m. ET (1:30 a.m. BST Monday)



Tuesday, July 2

Semi-final 1: 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. local, 3:30 a.m. BST Wednesday)



Wednesday, July 3

Semi-final 2: 9:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 a.m. BST Thursday)



Sunday, July 7

Final: 9:15 p.m. ET (8:15 p.m. local, 2:15 a.m. BST Monday)



Live streaming will be available for every match via Fox Sports GO in the United States and Premier Player in the UK.

The USA might have their sights on winning the tournament, but their preparation for the Gold Cup has been far from ideal.

They looked to have put a poor 2018—in which they lost five and won only one of their last seven matches, having missed out on the FIFA World Cup—behind them as they began 2019 with three wins, but things have rapidly gone down hill for Gregg Berhalter's side.

ESPN's Hercules Gomez was critical of the USMNT after a 1-0 defeat to Jamaica in their first warm-up match ahead of the tournament:

Things got worse when they lost 3-0 to Venezuela in their next outing, as Goal's Ives Galarcep observed:

Berhalter's men should be capable of getting through a group containing Panama, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, but they'll need to significantly improve if they're to go much further.

As for their longtime rivals Mexico, El Tri are without a number of important players.

Hirving Lozano is missing after his season with PSV Eindhoven was cut short by a knee injury suffered in April, while Javier Hernandez, Carlos Vela and Hector Herrera all asked to be left out of Gerardo Martino's squad.

Hernandez will be attending the birth of his first child, Vela is prioritising Los Angeles FC and his family, while Herrera will reportedly be finalising a move from Porto to Atletico Madrid, according to ESPN FC's Tom Marshall.

Martino comes into the tournament with four wins from his first four matches in charge, though, having secured victories against Chile, Paraguay, Venezuela and Ecuador, scoring 13 goals in the process.

Defending had been an issue, as they're yet to keep a clean sheet under Martino. In fact, their last shut-out came in their sensational 1-0 win over Germany in their opening match of the World Cup, 13 games ago.

They're in better shape than the USA heading into the Gold Cup, but their vulnerability at the back could prove costly at the business end of the tournament.