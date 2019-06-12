US Open Golf 2019: Tee Times, Live Stream and TV Schedule Listings

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Brooks Koepka is batting .667 as he goes into the 2019 U.S. Open.

Koepka has participated in six major tournaments since his start in the 2017 U.S. Open, and he has won four of them. He takes a relentless attitude with him every time he tees the ball up in a major, and he has served notice on the rest of the golf world that he is not to be trifled with.

The U.S. Open has been his personal playground, as he has won the last two, and he threatens to join Willie Anderson as the only golfer to win three straight starts in the tournament.

Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas are determined to prevent Koepka from celebrating at Pebble Beach Sunday night at the conclusion of the final round of the tournament.

2019 U.S. Open Information, TV Schedule and Live Stream (All times ET)

Thursday, June 13

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

12:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Friday, June 14

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

12:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Saturday, June 15

9 a.m.-12 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

12 p.m.-10 p.m. ET, Fox

10 p.m.-Midnight, Golf Channel

Sunday, June 16

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

2 p.m.-10 p.m. ET, Fox

10 p.m.-Midnight, Golf Channel

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, USOpen.com

Golf fans will be able to watch their sport in prime time, as the United State Golf Association is taking advantage of the tournament's West Coast location and lengthy daylight to play the tournament later than nearly all golf tournaments.

Here are the tee times for the featured groups in the U.S. Open for the first two rounds (All times Eastern):

Group: Thursday tee time/Friday tee time

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman: 10:51 a.m./4:36 p.m.

Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Si Woo Kim: 11:02 a.m./4:47 p.m.

Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Kisner: 11:02 a.m./4:47 p.m.

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell: 11:13 a.m./4:58 p.m.

Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia: 11:24 a.m./5:09 p.m.

Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari, Viktor Hovland: 4:47 p.m./11:02 a.m.

Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar: 4:47 p.m./11:02 a.m.

Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth: 5:09 p.m./11:24 a.m.

Here's a link to all U.S. Open tee times from the USGA.

While Koepka plays for his place in the history of the game, Tiger Woods is hoping to build on his year and pick up a second major triumph.

He earned a sensational win in the 2019 Masters in April, and he returns to the site of his brilliant 15-stroke victory in the 2000 U.S. Open.

That was the signature performance of Tiger's U.S. Open career. He knows he has the history and past performance to get the job done at Pebble Beach, and he took a day off Tuesday and did not play a practice round."

"Just a rest day," said Woods, per Bob Harig of ESPN.com. "I did the same thing at Augusta. Just trying to save my energy. More important for me to feel energized than it is to go out there and get wear and tear."

Phil Mickelson once again makes an attempt at the career Grand Slam, and this may be his last, best chance to achieve that. He has won five tournaments at Pebble Beach in his career and he has regularly played some of the best golf of his career on the seaside course.

Those two veteran golfers will get plenty of attention, but Koepka is the king of the majors coming into the U.S. Open, and all eyes will focus on him beginning with his 4:47 p.m. ET tee time Thursday.