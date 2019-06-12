US Open 2019 Odds: Examining Betting Lines for Underrated Picks

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The focus in the U.S. Open is on the superstars.

Brooks Koepka has won this tournament in the last two years, and he has also won back-to-back PGA Championships. Tiger Woods is one of the most popular and charismatic players in the game, and his victory in the Masters in April means he should have a legitimate chance of success at Pebble Beach.

Dustin Johnson is a star who has had success at the California course, while Rory McIlroy is coming off an impressive win in the RBC Canadian Open.

Those four are among the biggest names in the 2019 U.S. Open and are the favorites in the tournament, with Koepka, Johnson and McIlroy 8-1 to win at Pebble Beach while Woods is 10-1.

Big names don't always win the major tournaments, though. And there are a number of underrated picks who could pull off the upset this week.

Any golfer at odds of 25-1 could be considered an underrated pick to win at Pebble Beach. Here's a look at several who have a chance to assert themselves and compete with the biggest stars. All odds courtesy of VegasInsider.com.

Rickie Fowler, 25-1

Under most circumstances, Rickie Fowler is not an underrated candidate to win any tournament on the PGA Tour. However, when it comes to winning major championships, he is still looking to win his first.

The 30-year-old appeared to be in good shape for the Masters and the PGA Championship this year, but the best he could do was tie for ninth at Augusta.

However, Fowler has a shot this week because he has a complete game. His ability to hit the ball straight, get close with his short game and get hot with his putter gives him a strong chance to win.

The Californian is ranked eighth in FedEx Cup points, has one victory and five top-10 finishes this year and has won more than $3.3 million.

Bryson DeChambeau, 45-1

Bryson DeChambeau's scientific approach to the game has proved quite successful on the tour, and he has established himself as a rising star.

The challenging conditions of the U.S. Open should bring out the best in his game. His best finish in three previous U.S. Opens is a tie for 15th, and he also has finished tied for 25th. He also missed one cut.

The 25-year-old has won one tournament this year, along with three top-10 finishes. He has also won more than $2.2 million.

Tony Finau, 50-1

Tony Finau has the size, strength and competitive fire to jump out ahead of the field and set the pace at Pebble Beach.

The 29-year-old proved his competitive instincts in the 2018 Masters after dislocating his ankle by running backwards as he celebrated a hole in one and slipping. Despite the injury, he still finished tied for 10th.

Finau has won two tournaments this year, and he has three top-10 finishes, including a tie for fifth in the Masters. He is a huge hitter who averages 311.9 yards per drive, which ranks fourth on the tour.

Sergio Garcia, 80-1

Those odds are shocking for a player who has been among the world's leading golfers when he has been at his best. However, Sergio Garcia has not been on top of his game this year, and he ranks 51st in FedEx Cup points.

The 39-year-old finished second in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April and has five other top-10 finishes this season. He has won more than $1.6 million in 2019.

If the Spaniard is going to make a run in the U.S. Open, his short game will be the key. He ranks third in his approach shots, and he also ranks 34th in his tee-to-green play.

Jim Furyk, 125-1

This seems like a major error by the linemakers, because Jim Furyk is a player who has proved his accuracy and ability to produce on the biggest stages.

At 49, the veteran may seem too old to have a chance, but he ranks 31st in FedEx Cup points. He has 17 tour victories in his career, and he has earned more than $70 million in prize money. He has three top-10 finishes this year and was second in the Players Championship in March.

Furyk should never be counted out because of his accuracy. He ranks first in driving accuracy, and that should help him on the challenging layout of Pebble Beach.

