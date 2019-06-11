Video: UFC Fighter Macy Chiasson Discusses Escaping Crane Crash at Apartment

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC fighter Macy Chiasson was forced to leave her apartment as a result of a construction crane toppling over onto an apartment complex in Dallas.

According to CNN's Amir Vera, one person died and six others were injured when the crane fell over during a storm. Chiasson lives in the complex in question and explained her connection to the ordeal in an interview with TMZ Sports:

Chiasson said she heard the crane falling through the complex and quickly fled her apartment with her dog.

"I've completely lost everything," she said. "I don't have anything. I just have literally the shirt, a pair of shoes and shorts that I have on. I have nothing but my dog. ... Everything's gone."

Chiasson added she was unable to take important documents such as her passport, identification and birth certificate, and they were effectively destroyed by the crane fall. The New Orleans native is heading back to Louisiana to get her personal affairs in order before she returns to Dallas.