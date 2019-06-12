Adidas Reveals Uniforms for 2019 Little League Baseball, Softball World Series

Credit: Adidas

Adidas unveiled Wednesday the new uniforms for the 2019 Little League World Series in baseball and softball.

"When these boys and girls from around the world get together and share a common goal, there is a unique bonding experience that happens, and we wanted to showcase that unity through the design of these uniforms," said Todd Rolak, Adidas' senior design director for U.S. sports. "The Little League World Series tournaments are a tremendous journey for young athletes, and we find the ability to have an impact on these moments and these memories incredibly rewarding at Adidas."

Little League Baseball and Softball announced in May that Adidas was taking over as the association's official apparel supplier.

Credit: Adidas

Credit: Adidas

The 2019 Little League Baseball World Series gets underway Aug. 15 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, while the Softball World Series starts Aug. 7 in Portland.

Credit: Adidas

Before those begin, the regional representatives will have to be decided. Softball qualifying opens with the East and West regions July 20, and the Southwest region will kick off the baseball qualifying Aug. 1.

Fans will get their first look at the Adidas jerseys in game action July 27 for the Senior League Baseball World Series.