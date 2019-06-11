USA's Alex Morgan on 5-Goal Haul vs. Thailand: 'The Ball Just Bounced My Way'

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Alex Morgan was modest after her five-goal masterclass in the United States's 13-0 hammering of Thailand on Tuesday and said the ball just bounced her way en route to a record FIFA Women's World Cup win.

The Stars and Stripes opened their 2019 tournament by putting a record total past their Group F opponents, and Morgan told Fox Sports after the result that things just seemed to fall for her (U.S. only):

The 29-year-old said: "It's incredible. I'm speechless. The ball just, like, bounced my way tonight, and I'm so thankful. I'm just looking forward to getting onto the next game now."

Morgan's international record now stands at 106 goals in 164 appearances for the United States. Tuesday's five goals brought her within one strike of Michelle Akers at fifth on the United States women's national team's all-time top scorer list.

The Orlando Pride striker was selfless in her tournament opener, as well as notching a joint-record tally of individual goals herself:

Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle chipped in with a brace apiece to down Thailand, while Lindsay Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd also contributed in the U.S. team's triumph.

Morgan was quick to direct praise in favour of her team-mates and said:

"To see Rose have the confidence, you know, to go off players, I think she had two tonight. To see Sam Mewis take players, do what she does best, score some goals from outside of the box. Lindsay Horan, you know our midfield is I think debutants for the World Cup, and they showed really well. I'm really proud of them."

Coach Jill Ellis' side broke a number of records as they went level on points with Sweden at the top of Group F, although with a massive advantage in goal difference, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Morgan has long been a celebrated role model in women's football and a prized asset for the United States, but her 2019 World Cup debut suggests this could be a special year.

Her fifth strike against Thailand, in particular, showcased the technical prowess Morgan possesses and the clinical edge it gives her over opponents (U.S. only):

The United States resume their 2019 World Cup campaign against Chile on Sunday when Morgan will have her next opportunity to advance her run at this year's Golden Boot award.