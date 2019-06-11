Aaron Rodgers Donates 7-Figure Gift to Cal Football Program; Scholarship Created

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers returned to his roots to make a significant donation to the University of California football program.

Per an official release from the school, Rodgers' seven-figure donation will be used to help renovate the team's locker room and establish a football scholarship named after the Green Bay Packers superstar.

Rodgers said in the release:

"I'm pleased and proud to make this gift to support Cal football. My years at Cal were among the best years of my life. My time in Berkeley created lasting, unforgettable memories. Coach Wilcox was on the coaching staff when I was a Bear, and I am excited about the team's direction with Justin pointing the way. He is a tremendous football coach and an even better role model for his players. I hope that my contribution can help him move this program forward."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.