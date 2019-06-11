Aaron Rodgers Donates 7-Figure Gift to Cal Football Program; Scholarship Created

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Green Bay, Wis. Jared Goff grew up in Northern California watching Rodgers’ exploits at Cal. Goff finally faces Rodgers on the field for the first time when the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams host the Packers. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Aaron Rodgers returned to his roots to make a significant donation to the University of California football program.

Per an official release from the school, Rodgers' seven-figure donation will be used to help renovate the team's locker room and establish a football scholarship named after the Green Bay Packers superstar. 

Rodgers said in the release:

"I'm pleased and proud to make this gift to support Cal football. My years at Cal were among the best years of my life. My time in Berkeley created lasting, unforgettable memories. Coach Wilcox was on the coaching staff when I was a Bear, and I am excited about the team's direction with Justin pointing the way. He is a tremendous football coach and an even better role model for his players. I hope that my contribution can help him move this program forward."

             

