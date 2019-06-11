Tiger Woods Denies Responsibility for Nicholas Immesberger's Death in Lawsuit

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Tiger Woods filed a court motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by the parents of Nicholas Immesberger, who died in a drunk-driving crash in December 2018 after leaving The Woods Jupiter restaurant in Florida.

TMZ Sports obtained documents Tuesday filed on Woods' behalf stating he shouldn't be listed as a defendant in the case. Immesberger, an employee of The Woods Jupiter, registered a blood alcohol level of .256 following the crash, and his parents' lawsuits says he was overserved alcohol then allowed to drive.

"Mr. Woods, in short, did not sell alcohol to Mr. Immesberger," the court filing reads. "He has no connections to the events described in the complaint."

Erica Herman, Woods' girlfriend, is also listed as a defendant in the case with Immesberger's parents stating she recruited him to work at the restaurant. Herman also filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, saying she wasn't at the establishment on the day of his death, per TMZ.

The golf star was asked about the situation last month after the lawsuit was first filed ahead of his appearance in the 2019 PGA Championship.

"We're all very sad that Nick passed away," Woods told reporters. "It was a terrible night, a terrible ending, and just—we feel bad for him and his entire family. It's very sad."

The lawsuit seeks reimbursement for medical and funeral costs as well as other damages.

Woods opened the restaurant in August 2015.