US Open Golf 2019: Tee Times, Date, TV Schedule and Prize Money

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The 2019 U.S Open begins at Pebble Beach in California on Thursday, and the majority of golf's top talents will make the trip for the penultimate major of the year.

Brooks Koepka successfully defended the U.S. Open crown in 2018 to become the first player since 1989 to win back-to-back titles in this competition.

The 29-year-old returns to the field this year and will hope to surpass the likes of Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy as the tournament returns to Pebble Beach for the first time in nine years.

The U.S Open will also retain its status as the most lucrative of the sport's majors, with Elliott Heath of Golf Monthly noting the competition will feature an overall prize pot of $12.5 million.

Visit the official U.S. Open website to view the first-round tee times in full.

U.S. TV Schedule

Thursday, June 13

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

12:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Friday, June 14

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

12:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Saturday, June 15

9 a.m.-12 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

12 p.m.-10 p.m. ET, Fox

10 p.m.-Midnight, Golf Channel

Sunday, June 16

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

2 p.m.-10 p.m. ET, Fox

10 p.m.-Midnight, Golf Channel

UK TV Schedule

Thursday, June 13

3:45 p.m.-3:30 a.m. BST (Fri. June 14), Sky Sports Golf

Friday, June 14

3:45 p.m.-3:30 a.m. BST (Sat. June 15), Sky Sports Golf

Saturday, June 15

7 p.m.-3 a.m. BST (Sun. June 16), Sky Sports Golf

Sunday, June 16

7 p.m.-3 a.m. BST (Mon. June 17), Sky Sports Golf

Preview

Europe is hoping to produce its first U.S. Open champion since Martin Kaymer in 2014, with each of the past four editions having been won by Americans. Four of the five U.S. Opens held at Pebble Beach have also been won by United States players.

Graeme McDowell broke that trend when he became the first non-American to win a U.S Open at this venue in 2010, and fellow Northern Irishman McIlroy arrives hoping to follow his example.

The 30-year-old shot a fourth-round 61 to win the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday and clinch his 16th PGA trophy.

Golf News Net owner Ryan Ballengee summarised the major talking points leading up to the 2019 U.S. Open:

Woods has only won three U.S. Open titles—his joint-lowest haul in any major—but the resurgent veteran has enjoyed some of his greatest career highlights in this tournament nonetheless.

Not only that, but it was in 2000 that he celebrated a final-round 67 to seal the first of his three trophies, per Newsweek reporter Dan Cancian:

Woods will line up alongside Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose in what makes for, arguably, the strongest grouping on Day 1.

Odds Shark showed how the three players each featured among the leading favourites as of Monday evening:

Their first round should make for an intense contest between close rivals, while McIlroy's pairing alongside Jon Rahm and Marc Leishman also makes for an enticing group.