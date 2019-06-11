Kevin Porter Jr. Plays for His Father

Timothy Rapp
June 11, 2019

NBA draft prospect Kevin Porter Jr. is building his legacy—and his father's at the same time.

Kevin Porter Sr. was shot and killed when his son was four years old, and Porter Jr. now wears No. 4 to honor his dad.

Watch the video above to hear his story.

