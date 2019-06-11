Carson Wentz on $128M Contract Extension with Eagles: It 'Was a Win-Win'

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz believes his recent four-year, $128 million extension is a fair deal for both parties.

"It's something both sides wanted to get done. I knew I wanted this to be home for a long time, and ever since being drafted, it's felt like home," Wentz told reporters Monday. "So as soon as we found something that was a win-win, a really fair opportunity, I jumped at it, just because I love this place and I want to be here for a while, so I felt it was a good time."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.