Carson Wentz on $128M Contract Extension with Eagles: It 'Was a Win-Win'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz believes his recent four-year, $128 million extension is a fair deal for both parties.

"It's something both sides wanted to get done. I knew I wanted this to be home for a long time, and ever since being drafted, it's felt like home," Wentz told reporters Monday. "So as soon as we found something that was a win-win, a really fair opportunity, I jumped at it, just because I love this place and I want to be here for a while, so I felt it was a good time."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

