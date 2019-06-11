Carson Wentz on $128M Contract Extension with Eagles: It 'Was a Win-Win'June 11, 2019
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz believes his recent four-year, $128 million extension is a fair deal for both parties.
"It's something both sides wanted to get done. I knew I wanted this to be home for a long time, and ever since being drafted, it's felt like home," Wentz told reporters Monday. "So as soon as we found something that was a win-win, a really fair opportunity, I jumped at it, just because I love this place and I want to be here for a while, so I felt it was a good time."
Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles
Watch live as Carson Wentz meets with the media after signing his contract extension. https://t.co/FT9bARdKXN
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Eagles Plan for D-Jax to Have Role in Return Game