5 Anthony Davis Trade Ideas: How Lakers, Knicks, Celtics Could Land Star Big Man

LOS ANGELES — All-Star Anthony Davis is still on the New Orleans Pelicans' roster, but for how much longer?

Based on the latest reports, a trade seems imminent.

"New Orleans would love to have a deal in place by this coming weekend," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Monday, noting that if the Pelicans make a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers or New York Knicks for the No. 3 or No. 4 pick, they would like to have a little time before the June 20 NBA draft to "meet with prospective players, perhaps even get them in for a workout."

That's good news for either franchise, assuming New Orleans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin views a high lottery pick as a key piece in a swap. Davis asked out before the February trade deadline but has yet to be dealt. The 26-year old forward can opt out of his contract after the 2019-20 season.

Wojnarowski also reported that Griffin has "instructed teams" to find additional partners for "multiteam trade scenarios that could direct assets for players or picks more preferable to the Pelicans."

In other words, New Orleans isn't in love with Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kevin Knox and Dennis Smith Jr., the primary players the Lakers and Knicks can offer for Davis. If either wants a deal with the Pelicans, they'll need to find other teams who covet their young players.

What is Griffin looking for? Per Wojnarowski, the Pelicans want an All-Star, a young player with All-Star potential and two first-round picks. "The better the player, the softer the requests on the draft picks—and vice versa."

Earlier in the year, Davis' preferred destination list reportedly included the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Lakers and Knicks.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Davis has narrowed his focus to the Lakers and Knicks "as the two desired long-term destinations," although the Celtics remain an "aggressive" suitor, "understanding they would potentially lose him after one season." The Brooklyn Nets are also "interested."

The clock is ticking with the draft nine days away.