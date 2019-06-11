US Open Field 2019: Predictions and Vegas Betting Odds for Notable Sleepers

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Everybody knows who the popular picks are to win this year's U.S. Open Championship at Pebble Beach.

There's Brooks Koepka, who is looking to become only the second golfer to win three straight U.S. Open titles. And Tiger Woods is coming off a victory at the Masters earlier this year and playing his best golf of the past decade.

Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy are also former U.S. Open champions who are expected to have strong showings this weekend.

However, this is a deep, talented field, and there is the potential for an unlikely upset win in the first U.S. Open to be held at Pebble Beach since 2010.

Here's a look at the odds ahead of Thursday's first round, as well as some sleepers to keep an eye on this weekend.

2019 U.S. Open Odds

Brooks Koepka 13-2

Dustin Johnson 7-1

Tiger Woods 10-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Phil Mickelson 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Sleepers to Watch

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has won five major championships in his long professional career but never the U.S. Open. He's finished second six times, most recently in 2013, but he needs this title to complete a career grand slam.

Perhaps this is the year when the 48-year-old will finally add this championship to his illustrious resume.

Mickelson has six career victories at Pebble Beach, including the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. But the veteran is a sleeper heading into this tournament due to his recent play, as he's missed the cut in four of his last nine starts with only one top-35 finish.

However, this would be a fun upset to watch happen, and it's definitely not out of the realm of possibility.

Brandt Snedeker

Mic Smith/Associated Press

Here's another sleeper who's had success at Pebble Beach in the past. In fact, he finished tied for eighth the last time the U.S. Open was held at the course in 2010.

Brandt Snedeker is a two-time winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He has played well at several other U.S. Open tournaments, too, finishing ninth or better in three of the last five years.

The 38-year-old is playing well of late, as he finished tied for fourth in the RBC Canadian Open at the weekend. That was his third straight top-20 finish, and he could use that as momentum heading into the U.S. Open.

This could be the tournament in which Snedeker, who has battled various injuries throughout his professional career, notches his first major.

Tommy Fleetwood

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tommy Fleetwood may be a sleeper because of his lower odds, especially in a tournament with so many top golfers, but his past U.S. Open performances speak for themselves.

The 28-year-old finished fourth in 2017 and placed second last year behind Koepka. He shot a 63 in his final round of last year's U.S. Open, nearly pulling off a comeback victory to dethrone the defending champion.

Fleetwood has also had some strong showings this year, including a second-place finish at the Zurich Classic and tying for fifth at The Players Championship.

The Englishman tied for 45th in this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but that experience on the course could help him notch his first major on his return to the course.