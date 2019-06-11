US Open Golf 2019: Start Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Odds and Predictions

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Brooks Koepka's attempt to continue his dominant form at majors takes place at one of the most iconic courses in the United States.

The 29-year-old enters the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links as the two-time defending champion and the winner of May's PGA Championship.

Since Koepka's first U.S. Open triumph in 2017, five other golfers have captured major titles, including Tiger Woods at the Masters in April.

Woods, who has three U.S. Open titles to his name, is attempting to become the fourth player in the last six seasons to win a pair of majors in the same calendar year.

2019 U.S. Open Information

All Times ET.

TV: First and second rounds (12:30-7:30 p.m., FS1, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Fox), third round (Noon-10 p.m., Fox), fourth round (2-10 p.m., Fox)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, USOpen.com

Odds

via Oddschecker

Dustin Johnson (+700; Bet $100 to win $700)

Rory McIlroy (+800)

Brooks Koepka (+850)

Tiger Woods (+1,100)

Patrick Cantlay (+1,600)

Jordan Spieth (+1,700)

Justin Rose (+2,100)

Xander Schauffele (+2,200)

Predictions

Koepka Puts Himself In Good Place For 3-Peat

At this point, it is hard to imagine betting against Koepka to at least be near the top of the leaderboard during the final round of a major.

Since the start of 2017, the American has finished outside of the top 15 once in the eight majors he has participated in.

Even before his breakthrough at Erin Hills in 2017, Koepka performed well at the U.S. Open with a tie for fourth in 2014, a tie for 18th in 2015 and a tie for 13th in 2016.

Given his track record at the U.S. Open, he is likely to be in the mix for his third straight U.S. Open crown Sunday.

However, the four-time major winner will have to shake off some rust in his game after he landed in a tie for 50th at the RBC Canadian Open last weekend.

The final tournament on the PGA Tour schedule before the U.S. Open was the first event Koepka played since his victory at the PGA Championship.

He only carded one round in the 60s and shot 72 and 70 in the weekend rounds in Hamilton, Ontario.

This is not the first time this season Koepka enters a major off a poor performance, as he finished in a tie for 56th at the Players Championship before earning a tie for second behind Woods at Augusta National.

At Pebble Beach, we expect Koepka to produce similar scores to his last two U.S. Open performances in which he produced five rounds in the 60s.

If he can get under 70 twice before the final round, he should be in great condition at a tournament that is typically tough to earn low scores.

Woods Struggles To Make Cut, Uses 4th-Round Surge To Land In Top 10

Woods will generate a good amount of buzz going into the U.S. Open because of his win at the Masters, but the reality is he has not played great since his April triumph.

The 43-year-old missed the cut at the PGA Championship and then picked up one round in the 60s on the way to a tie for ninth at the Memorial.

The 15-time major winner has missed the cut at his last two U.S. Open appearances, and he has not earned a top-10 finish at the tournament since 2010, which was the last time it took place at Pebble Beach.

However, that mark is a bit deceiving since Woods used a third-round 66 to boost himself into the top 10 after struggling on the first 36 holes.

He carded rounds of 72, 74 and 75 during the 2010 U.S. Open and finished three strokes behind winner Graeme McDowell.

Of course, a lot has changed for Woods and the course over the last nine years, but he appears to be on a similar track based off his recent form.

He will do enough to make the cut, but he won't take advantage of the third round to move into the top 10.

In the nine tournaments he has played in this season, Woods has carded a third-round score in the 60s just twice.

No matter how difficult the course plays, the winner is going to have to break into the 60s at least once before the final round in order to separate himself from the pack.

We do expect Woods to make a surge Sunday since he has three rounds of 70 or lower on the final day of majors since the start of 2018, but it may be too little, too late in another loaded major field.

