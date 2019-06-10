Ex-Colts, Ball State CB Eric Patterson Dies at Age 26 After Shooting in Florida

G.M. Andrews/Associated Press

Former Indianapolis Colts, St. Louis Rams and Ball State Cardinals cornerback Eric Patterson died Saturday at the age of 26.

Vic Ryckaert of the Indianapolis Star reported the news, citing the Tampa Bay Police Department who said Patterson was shot in the early morning hours on Saturday in his Tampa home. According to the police report, Patterson's roommate responded to loud sounds in the house and saw an unknown suspect fleeing with Patterson on his back in the living room area. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Ball State head coach Mike Neu and Patterson's high school coach, Robert Weiner, were among those who reacted on Twitter:

Patterson played at Ball State from 2012 through 2014 and had six interceptions as a defensive back who also returned kicks. He helped lead the Cardinals to back-to-back bowl games in the 2012 and 2013 campaigns.

He then played for the Colts and Rams in 2015 and appeared in three regular-season NFL games.