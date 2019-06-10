Cris 'Cyborg' Justino to Test Free-Agent Market After Last Fight on UFC Contract

Eraldo Peres/Associated Press

Cris "Cyborg" Justino may have just one fight remaining in her UFC career.

Justino, who is largely considered one of the best female fighters in UFC history, revealed on Monday's episode of Ariel Helwani's MMA Show on ESPN she will test the free-agent market after her contract expires following a July 27 bout with Felicia Spencer at UFC 240.

"I want to see other promoters, see how much value I have," Justino said (h/t Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com). "I think it's cool to see that before you can hear anything [about] that you don't have value. Let's see. Let's see what another promoter has to say."

Raimondi explained that Justino will have an exclusive negotiating window with the UFC before free agency, but the former featherweight champion didn't hesitate to discuss a potential move to WWE—where she could fight Ronda Rousey after missing the chance in mixed martial arts.

"It's hard to be a pro wrestler," Justino said. "They work very hard. They're very athletic. Maybe. I did training before a little bit."

She also pointed to a relationship with UFC and president Dana White that has been antagonistic at times.

Raimondi noted White said he wasn't sure if Justino wanted a rematch with Amanda Nunes, who defeated Cyborg at UFC 232 in December for the featherweight title and ended her undefeated record.

Justino said he was "trying to damage my brand" after she had asked for the rematch immediately after the loss.

That rematch may not happen in UFC if she leaves for another promoter.