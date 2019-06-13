One Realistic Trade Every MLB Team Should Make in 2019

0 of 30

Associated Press

There are trades teams would like to make, and there are the trades they can make.

These two things don't always align perfectly, but we have ideas for what each of the 30 clubs should do before Major League Baseball's July 31 trade deadline.

For non-contenders and select clubs on the bubble, these involve where valuable assets might go. For all others, they involve which much-needed players are within reach.

What's ideal for one team might not be ideal for the other, so prepare to come across different suggestions for different franchises (and a few shared targets).

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.