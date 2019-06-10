Yannick Ngakoue to Skip Jaguars Minicamp; Teammates Back DE's Push for Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) prepares for drills during an NFL football practice, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue announced on Monday that he would not be attending the team's mandatory minicamp this week amidst a contract dispute. 

"I will not be attending minicamp as my contract has not been resolved," he said, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. "I remain committed to Jacksonville, the fans and my teammates. My hope is to be with Jacksonville for years to come."

Several of his current and former teammates posted their support of his decision on social media:

                 

