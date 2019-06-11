College World Series 2019: TV Schedule, Bracket, Live Stream and More

Michael Woods/Associated Press

The Auburn Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks won their matchups Monday to finalize the eight programs headed to the 2019 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

In the early game, Auburn opened up a near-unconscionable 13-run lead in the first inning. Although the North Carolina Tar Heels kept fighting and scored seven runs, it wasn't near enough to overcome the Tigers' early offensive explosion.

Arkansas ceded the first run before jumping all over the Ole Miss Rebels. Arkansas plated all 14 of its runs during the second through sixth frames, earning a dominant 14-1 victory.

So, the SEC programs joined Michigan, Texas Tech, Florida State, Vanderbilt, Louisville and Mississippi State in the CWS field.

The bracket is separated into two pools with a double-elimination format. The winners of the brackets play in a best-of-three championship series, which will begin Monday, June 24.

2019 CWS Schedule (All times ET)

Saturday, June 15

Game 1: Texas Tech vs. Michigan, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Arkansas vs. Florida State, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sunday, June 16

Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Louisville, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 4: Mississippi State vs. Auburn, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Monday, June 17

Game 5: Game 1 and Game 2 losers, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 6: Game 1 and Game 2 winners, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 18

Game 7: Game 3 and Game 4 losers, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2 tbd)

Game 8: Game 3 and Game 4 winners, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2 tbd)

Wednesday, June 19

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Thursday, June 20

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Friday, June 21

Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2 tbd)

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, June 22

Game 11 teams*: 2 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2 tbd)

Game 12 teams*, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2 tbd)

2019 College World Series Schedule

Game 1: Monday, June 24, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Tuesday, June 25, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3*: Wednesday, June 26, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

* - if necessary

How Much Magic Does FSU Have Left?

Practically one year ago to the day, longtime Florida State coach Mike Martin announced 2019 would be his final season.

Never before had the Seminoles missed the NCAA baseball tournament in his 39-year tenure. And after a 13-1 start to the campaign―capped by the all-time record-holder's 2,000th career win―FSU seemed in no danger of missing the postseason.

But the losses began to pile up.

North Carolina State, Boston College and Miami all won series against the 'Noles, and Florida swept all three midweek clashes during the rough four-week stretch. Late-season losses to Jacksonville and Stetson put Florida State on the bubble.

Suddenly, the program's 41-year postseason streak―and Martin's 39 straight appearances―was in jeopardy. The selection committee ultimately handed FSU a No. 3 seed in the Athens Regional hosted by Georgia, the fourth-ranked team nationally.

And the 'Noles haven't stopped winning.

Following a 13-7 triumph over Florida Atlantic, they surprisingly blasted Georgia in consecutive games 12-3 and 10-1 to advance. Then in the Super Regional against LSU, the Seminoles earned 6-4 and 5-4 victories, including a walk-off win in the clinching game.

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

So, for the 17th time in his tenure, Florida State is headed to Omaha. However, neither the program nor the 75-year-old coach has ever won a national title.

To his credit, Martin has kept that in perspective, per ESPN.com's Andrea Adelson:

"If I ever said [I had bad luck] to myself, there might be a lot of voices saying, 'You have a nice house. You have the most unbelievable wife a man could ask for. You have three healthy children. You have just about anything a man needs, and you're griping about never winning a national championship? ... Do I want to win it? Dadgum right. I wouldn't work so dadgum hard. But I'm not going to say woe is me."

Florida State opens the CWS against Arkansas. That's the first of what the Seminoles hope is a long journey, and it certainly would be a storybook ending if Martin celebrates his first-ever championship in his final trip to Omaha.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.