Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Top Batting Averages, Run-Scorers After Monday

Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Monday's match at the ICC Cricket World Cup was called off due to bad weather, with no result possible between the West Indies and South Africa.

Just 45 balls were bowled at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, with two early wickets for Sheldon Cottrell leaving South Africa 29 for two. However, the heavens opened, and after numerous pitch inspections, the umpires decided to call the match before the 5 p.m. cutoff with little sign of the conditions improving.

The abandonment gives each side a point. It's the first point South Africa have after a torrid start to the tournament, while the West Indies move up to fifth.

Here are the top run-scorers after a frustrating day and a look at some of the best-performing players in the competition so far.

Top Run-Scorers: Runs (Average)

1. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh: 260 (86.66)

2. Jason Roy, England: 215 (71.66)

3. Jos Buttler, England: 185 (61.66)

T4. Joe Root, England: 179 (59.66)

T4. Rohit Sharma, India: 179 (179.00)

6. Steve Smith, Australia: 160 (53.33)

All statistics, per the tournament's official website.

Monday Result

South Africa, 29 for two (7.3 overs), match abandoned due to inclement weather.

Monday, Competition Recap

Although action was scarce Monday, in the time the players were out in the middle, Cottrell added to his reputation as one of the most dangerous bowlers in the competition.

His pace was too much for Hashim Amla (six) and Aiden Markram (five) to contend with, as he got the West Indies off to an excellent start. The weather meant they were not allowed the opportunity to build on it.

Here's the wicket of Amla, per Sky Sports Cricket:

The rain also meant no player had the chance to propel themselves up into the top run-scorer stakes, with Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan still out in front after his excellent start to the tournament.

After half-centuries in games against South Africa and New Zealand, he struck a brilliant 121 against host nation England, as his team sought to chase down a massive target of 387 from their 50 overs Saturday.

In addition to his runs, Shakib has chipped in three wickets at the competition. Cricket writer Daniel Alexander compared the efforts of the Bangladesh star to some of the all-time great all-rounders:

Former India player Aakash Chopra said Shakib is the best player to ever play for the Tigers:

England's batting strength is illustrated by the fact they have three players in the top four highest scorers at the tournament.

Jason Roy was the team's hero in the win over Bangladesh, as he bludgeoned a brutal 153 from 121 balls to set up the massive chase for their opponents. Here are some of the best moments from that exceptional innings:

Jos Buttler has also added to his reputation as one of the standout players in the world, as he followed up a century against Pakistan with a quickfire 64 on Saturday.

There have been some concerns about his fitness following the game due to a hip problem, although the ECB seem hopeful Buttler will be ready to feature against the West Indies on Friday:

Meanwhile, Joe Root continues to be a rock for his team at No. 3. With so many aggressive players in the England batting lineup, his assurance at the top of the order will be key if they're to go all the way.

Weather permitting, the next match of the tournament will see Shakib seeking to add to his haul of runs, as Bangladesh play Sri Lanka at the Bristol County Ground on Tuesday.