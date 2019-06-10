College Baseball Super Regionals 2019: Results, Highlights, Bracket from Monday

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

The last two spots in the College World Series were up for grabs Monday with all four teams ready to do whatever necessary to keep their seasons alive.

Six teams advanced beyond the super regionals over the weekend but Ole Miss, Arkansas, North Carolina and Auburn all needed one more win to get to Omaha. Of course, one more loss would also be enough to end any chance at a national championship.

The pressure was on in the final day of competition from the team sites this season.

Here is everything you need to know about Monday's action.

Sunday Schedule/Results

No. 2 Auburn def. No. 1 North Carolina, 14-7

No. 1 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Arkansas; 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Bracket

Monday Recap

Auburn 14, North Carolina 7

Auburn is headed to the College World Series for the first time since 1997 after a blowout win over North Carolina.

Seven of the Tigers' nine starters had multi-hit games in the offensive explosion, with Judd Ward, Rankin Woley and Edouard Julien each finishing with three hits.

Although the game lasted nine innings, it was effectively over in the top of the first.

It was a nightmare start for North Carolina as starting pitcher Joey Lancellotti walked four straight batters before getting pulled. It only got worse from there as some big hits brought home a lot of runs:

Auburn ended up scoring 13 runs in the first half-inning, which was an ugly one for the Tar Heels:

The Tigers only added one more run all game but the insurance wasn't really needed.

North Carolina did keep hope alive as the game progressed with some big home runs to cut the deficit:

They added a few more runs in the eighth and ninth, but there was just too much ground to cover after the miserable start.

Getting to the super regionals was enough of a surprise for Auburn, which needed to win twice over No. 3 overall seed Georgia Tech on the road. The squad then kept it up on the road in Chapel Hill with two victories in three games against the No. 14 national seed.