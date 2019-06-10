Stanley Cup Game 7, Warriors Must Win, Women's World Cup and More to Watch

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

This week is all about trophies, from the ones the will and could be awarded in the coming days to the ones earned over the weekend to the ones being fought for by countries all over the globe. There's some major hardware at stake.

Must Watch: Blues-Bruins Game 7

Game 7: The two best words in sports arrive once again as the NHL season reaches its last night with everything on the line. Following the Boston Bruins’ 5-1 victory in a must-win road Game 6 Sunday night against the St. Louis Blues, the Stanley Cup Final goes back to Boston for Game 7.

Game 7 is this Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET and will be on NBC. The Blues have one more chance to clinch their first ever Stanley Cup win, while the Bruins can claim their seventh. There’s not much else we can say. It’ll be playoff hockey at its finest: one winner-take-all game to lift the cup.

Watch This: NBA Finals Game 5

The Golden State Warriors’ quest for a three-peat is in serious jeopardy after the champs lost both Games 3 and 4 at home to fall behind the Toronto Raptors 3-1 in the NBA Finals. Kawhi Leonard has been incredible in this series and the entire playoffs, leading and inspiring the Raptors to within one win of their first-ever NBA title.

But even down 3-1, you just cannot count out the champs, especially if Kevin Durant is able to play in Game 5. Durant returned to practice with the team on Sunday for the first time since his right calf strain against Houston in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Game 5 is tonight in Toronto at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. If Golden State wins, Game 6 will be Thursday night at 9 p.m. back in Oakland, in what will be the final game at Oracle Arena. In addition to KD’s potential return, the Warriors can also find hope in some 3-1 poetic justice. Last time they trailed 3-1 in a series was in 2016 against Durant and Russell Westbrook’s Oklahoma City Thunder. They won that series, only to fall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals after being up 3-1, still the only time that’s happened in NBA history. Now it appears they need Durant to bring them back from the brink of elimination and make Toronto earn its decisive fourth win of the series.

The World Is Watching

1. USA Begins World Cup

After four days of 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup play, it’s finally time for America to hit the pitch. The United States Women’s National Team begins its world title defense on Tuesday afternoon with the start of play in Group F against Thailand (3 p.m. ET on Fox).

The American squad brings a ton of attacking firepower and depth, led by a dynamic front three of Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, and Tobin Heath who are boosted by 2015 World Cup hero Carli Lloyd and emerging superstar Mallory Pugh coming off the bench. The favorites to repeat as world champions, the USWNT will have to balance expectations while creating its own identity in this year’s tournament. After Tuesday’s match against Thailand, the United States resumes group play Sunday afternoon against Chile (12 p.m. ET on Fox).

For the entire 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup match schedule, results, and group standings, go here.

2. Copa America

South America’s premier soccer tournament begins Friday in Brazil, although the host nation will be without its best and most well-known player Neymar, who sustained an ankle injury in a friendly against Qatar in the leadup to this event. That opens the door for the best player in the tournament, Argentina’s Lionel Messi, to lead his country to their first Copa America triumph since 1993.

But the squad to look out for is that of back-to-back defending champions Chile, looking for the first Copa America three-peat since Argentina in the 1940s. The Chileans beat the Argentines in the final in penalties to win their last two trophies. Here’s how things will begin this weekend, with all matches airing on Telemundo and ESPN+:

Friday

Brazil vs. Bolivia, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Venezuela vs. Peru, 3 p.m.

Argentina vs. Colombia, 6 p.m.

Sunday

Paraguay vs. Qatar, 3 p.m.

Uruguay vs. Ecuador, 6 p.m.

For the complete Copa America schedule, results, and group standings, go here.

3. Gold Cup

Up in North America, the Gold Cup begins this weekend as well, with the United States Men’s National Team playing in its first major tournament since missing the World Cup last summer. The Gold Cup will be played throughout the United States, Costa Rica, and Jamaica over the next month.

The Gold Cup marks the tournament debuts of new managers Gregg Berhalter for the USMNT and Tata Martino for Mexico. Only these two nations have won the Gold Cup since 2002, with the Americans having the edge over El Tri 5-4, although Mexico has the 2-1 advantage in head-to-head meetings in tournament finals in that span. The United States squad doesn’t begin play until next Tuesday, but there are four matches this weekend to begin the Group Stage.

Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Canada vs. Martinique, 7:30 p.m. on FS2/Univision

Mexico vs. Cuba, 10 p.m. on FS2/Univision

Sunday at the National Stadium of Costa Rica

Haiti vs. Bermuda, 6 p.m. on FS2/Univision

Costa Rica vs. Nicaragua, 8:30 p.m. on FS1/Univision

For the complete Gold Cup schedule, results, and group standings, go here.

4. Euro 2020 Qualifying

Another week of qualification for Euro 2020 next summer brings a handful of fun matches to watch. Here’s a look at the ones you can’t miss (all times eastern):

Monday

Spain vs. Sweden, 2:45 p.m. on ESPNews

Poland vs. Israel, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

Serbia vs. Lithuania, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

Tuesday

Andorra vs. France, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Belgium vs. Scotland, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

Germany vs. Estonia, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Hungary vs. Wales, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

Italy vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

For the full schedule this week, go here.

More to Watch This Week

1. U.S. Open

The third major of the golf season begins Thursday from Pebble Beach in California. Brooks Koepka is the defending champion and goes into the tournament fresh off of a dominant performance in winning the PGA Championship last month. The year’s first major winner, Masters champion Tiger Woods, returns to the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, site of one of the most comprehensive performances of his career. In 2000, Woods won the tournament by finishing at -12, the only player under par in a 15-shot victory.

Some of the groups and tee times to watch in the first round on Thursday are (all times eastern):

Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose – 5:09 p.m. Thursday, 11:24 a.m. Friday

Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari and Viktor Hovland – 4:47 p.m. Thursday, 11:02 a.m. Friday

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Graeme McDowel l– 11:13 a.m. Thursday, 4:58 p.m. Friday

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Marc Leishman – 10:51 a.m. Thursday, 4:36 p.m. Friday

Live coverage on Thursday and Friday is on FS1 from 12:30-7:30 p.m. then moves to FOX until 10:30 p.m. Third-round coverage on Saturday broadcasts on FOX from 12-10 p.m., with Sunday’s final round on FOX from 2-10 p.m.

For complete groupings and tee times for the first two rounds, go here.

2. ONE Championship on B/R Live

ONE Championship is back this weekend with another full card of martial arts bouts with world title belts on the line. The main card of ONE: Legendary Quest begins Saturday at 7 a.m. ET on B/R Live (Watch), featuring the Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship between Stamp Fairtex and Alma Juniku.

Also on the card is the ONE debut of Japanese legend Yoshihiro Akiyama in a welterweight mixed martial arts bout against Agilan Thani of Malaysia. For more information on the event including the full preliminary and main cards for ONE: Legendary Quest, go here.

3. College World Series Begins

The final two remaining spots in the field of eight teams heading to Omaha, Neb. for the College World Series will be determined Monday, with the tournament beginning Saturday afternoon. Florida State, Michigan, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Louisville and Mississippi State all won their Super Regionals over the weekend to clinch their spots. The Seminoles head to Omaha in their final season under legendary coach Mike Martin, the NCAA all-time wins leader, after a walk-off win on Sunday. Martin first guided FSU to the CWS 39 years ago.

The final two tickets to be punched will be decided in a pair of Game 3s on Monday afternoon:

Auburn vs. North Carolina, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss, 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2

One the full field is set, pool play action in Omaha will begin Saturday, and you can find full schedules and start times for each game of the College World Series on NCAA.com here.

Quick Catch Up

1. The King of Clay

On Sunday in Paris Rafael Nadal did what Rafael Nadal does: He won the French Open. The Spaniard’s four-set victory over Dominic Thiem clinched his 12th title at Roland Garros, the most by any player male or female at any Grand Slam tournament.

2. Portugal Claims Another European Title

After winning Euro 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo once again captained his Portugal squad to an international trophy, this time winning the inaugural UEFA Nations League title with a win over the Netherlands. Ronaldo scored a hat trick in the semifinal win over Switzerland, and Goncalo Guedes scored the only goal of the final to allow the Portuguese team to lift the trophy in their own country in front of their own fans.

3. Vandy No-No

With Vanderbilt facing elimination in the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals, freshman pitcher Kumar Rocker put the team on his back and threw a no-hitter with 19 (!) strikeouts. It was one of the best performances in tournament history. Vanderbilt then won again on Sunday to advance to the College World Series in Omaha.

