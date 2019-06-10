Ferguson Calls out Khabib, McGregor; Latest Jessica Eye, Brock Lesnar UFC News

Ferguson Calls out Khabib, McGregor; Latest Jessica Eye, Brock Lesnar UFC NewsJune 10, 2019
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the world of MMA.
Tony Ferguson Wants to Give Khabib an 'Ass Whooping,' Calls out Conor McGregor
After stopping Donald Cerrone in the second round at UFC 238 on Saturday, it did not take long for Tony Ferguson to call out Khabib Nurmagomedov—who is expected to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in September—and Conor McGregor.
Per MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, he said:
"If Dustin Poirier don't do it, I'm going to do it. Tiramisu [Nurmagomedov] needs an ass whooping. He needs two to the stomach from me. If it's McNuggets [McGregor] for a money fight or whatever. He's an athlete, too. I know the division misses him inside here. I'm pretty sure he misses the fight game, too."
Ferguson gave some insight as to how he would plan to beat Nurmagomedov:
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
Tony Ferguson has a lot of thoughts on the upcoming lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier at #UFC242. Do you agree with his assessment? Watch full video: https://t.co/0hcwx3b9qw https://t.co/vf1DcOEq2O
On McGregor, he added, "As far as McNuggets goes, I would love to stand toe-to-toe go with that dude. I respect him as an athlete. As a person, he's kind of a douche."
Ferguson (25-3) made it 12 wins in a row with his victory against Cerrone, which was stopped after two rounds by the doctor.
Nurmagomedov and McGregor have not fought since the former beat the latter via submission back in October. McGregor announced his retirement from UFC in March, but company president Dana White expects him to fight again.
As for Nurmagomedov, he will be eligible to fight again July 6 once he has served his suspension for his part in the post-fight brawl that erupted after beating McGregor.
As Martin noted, Nurmagomedov and Ferguson have been scheduled to face off no fewer than four times in the past, but they are yet to meet in the Octagon—a long-awaited bout would be a mouthwatering prospect.
Jessica Eye Doing 'OK' After Valentina Shevchenko Head Kick
Jessica Eye took on UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko on Saturday, and she was on the receiving end of one of the most brutal knockouts in recent memory.
Bullet landed a fierce kick to her head 26 seconds into the second round, sending the American to the mat:
UFC @ufc
Faster than a speeding bullet! @BulletValentina is an ASSASSIN! #UFC238 https://t.co/iayJQpCr4S
Fortunately, Eye was able to take to social media to reassure fans of her condition Sunday:
Jessica Eye @jessicaevileye
Congratulations @BulletValentina that was incredible head kick. I am thankful for the chance to share the cage with you .
Jessica Eye @jessicaevileye
To my true supporters : thank you so much for all you do for me . I am ok and thank you for caring about me . I had a great camp and felt the best I have ever. I made some mistakes that cost me dearly. This fight game can be rough at times but it’s what I signed up for.
The defeat was the seventh of Eye's career, but it was the first time she has lost via knockout.
It also brought her three-fight winning streak to an end following her return to flyweight from bantamweight last year.
Brock Lesnar 'Done' in UFC, Says Dana White
Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar isn't going to make a second return to the sport, according to White.
White was asked about Lesnar by TMZ Sports:
He said:
"He's done. He's made his decision. I don't know where he is in that other world. ... I know he was looking at doing a new deal with Vince [McMahon] to stay with the WWE. I've always had a good relationship with Brock, we've always dealt really well with each other.
"When you decide or don't decide to fight, it's a decision. You have to mentally be ready to fight. You have to be all in on fighting. If you're not all in, then you shouldn't fight. He made the decision, and it's the right decision."
Lesnar fought in the UFC from 2007 until 2011 before returning to the WWE the following year.
He came out of retirement in 2016 to fight Mark Hunt. He won via unanimous decision, but the result was overturned to a no-contest after he failed a drug test, taking his record to 5-3 (1 NC).
