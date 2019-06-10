NBA Rumors: Latest Anthony Davis Trade Info and More

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Nobody knows exactly if and when a trade involving Anthony Davis will become official, but every day of waiting is one day closer to the seemingly inevitable blockbuster deal.

Led by executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin, the New Orleans Pelicans have shifted from recruitment mode and are listening to offers. Griffin isn't likely to convince Davis to remain with the organization and team up with Zion Williamson, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

As suitors line up, however, reports have emerged about which players the interested teams view a high priority.

Appearing on ESPN 710's The Sedano Show (h/t Darryn Albert of Larry Brown Sports), ESPN's Bobby Marks believes the Los Angeles Clippers plan to keep Shai Gilgeous-Alexander "off the board" in conversations about Davis with the Pelicans.

While more likely a leverage play, that's a testament to Gilgeous-Alexander's performance as a rookie. He averaged 10.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals while starting 73 games.

New Orleans would be wise to demand SGA early in Davis talks anyway, and the Clippers shouldn't let him be what prevents a deal for Davis. But even if Los Angeles doesn't trade SGA, the report shows just how highly the Clippers value him.

What hasn't changed is the Pelicans' desire in Jayson Tatum.

Fletcher Mackel of WDSU noted New Orleans is most interested in Boston's young wing. Tatum, who turned 21 years old in March, is perhaps the most promising player realistically available to the Pels.

No matter what happens with Tatum, though, the Celtics are exploring another trade while monitoring their own free agents.

Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders said Boston has "engaged pretty seriously" with the Houston Rockets on Clint Capela. Since a previous report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski indicated the Rockets' entire roster and all future draft picks are available, the Celtics may only be gauging the asking price.

Besides, he's likely a Plan B for Boston.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Al Horford holds a $30.1 million option for 2019-20, according to HoopsHype. The veteran center could decline the option with the intent to stay if he believes there's more earning potential in a long-term contract now rather than waiting until July 2020.

Otherwise, should Horford opt in, the Celtics will have a slightly more complicated route to a trade. Horford and Gordon Hayward would both be due salaries north of $30 million.

That decision will have a significant impact on Boston's offseason, because a restructured deal frees cap space for big acquisitions.

Boston is also mulling the future of backup point guard Terry Rozier, who could become a larger priority if Kyrie Irving leaves in free agency―a move that could intensify trade discussions for Davis.

