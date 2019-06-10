US Open Odds 2019: Latest Lines for Top Favorites at Pebble Beach

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Tiger Woods ended an 11-year major championship drought when he won the Masters earlier this year. Now, he returns to Pebble Beach looking for another.

For the first time since 2012, the 43-year-old will play at Pebble Beach for the 2019 U.S. Open. The tournament has been held at the California course three previous times, including Woods' dominant 15-shot victory in 2000. That was the third of his 15 career major championship victories.

In April, Woods won the Masters at Augusta National. Before that, his last majors victory came in the U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines.

While he is among the favorites to win this year's U.S. Open, there will be some tough competition, including the favorite, Brooks Koepka, who has won the tournament the past two years.

2019 U.S. Open Odds

Brooks Koepka 13-2

Dustin Johnson 7-1

Tiger Woods 10-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Phil Mickelson 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Odds via SportsLine

Preview

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Woods is playing his best golf in years, but there are several other contenders who have momentum entering the U.S. Open.

That starts with Koepka, who continues to string together impressive performances at major championships. Since the start of 2018, he has won three of the five major tournaments he's played in, while also finishing tied for second behind Woods at this year's Masters.

The 29-year-old also won the most recent major event, the PGA Championship held at Bethpage Black last month.

"To me, majors are just other golf events, you can't put some outside pressure on them," Koepka said, according to the Telegraph's James Corrigan.

If the Floridian wins this year's U.S. Open, he would become only the second man to win the tournament three straight years. Willie Anderson won the championships in 1903-05.

Rory McIlroy is another golfer to watch this weekend at Pebble Beach. On Sunday, he won the RBC Canadian Open by seven strokes, his second victory of the year after the Players Championship in March.

"If I've learned anything this week it's that my game is good enough and swing is good enough that I can play with freedom," McIlroy said, according to Golfworld's John Strege. "Look, I'm not going to go and hit driver on every hole [at Pebble Beach], but when I pull a club out of the bag, I'll make a really good, committed swing and know for the most part it should work out for me."

McIlroy hasn't claimed a major championship since 2014, but he's won four, including the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional, and there's a good chance he'll be contending this weekend.

However, many eyes will be on Woods, who arrived at Pebble Beach on Sunday for a practice round ahead of this week's tournament. The last time he played the course, he finished tied for 15th in the 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

With Koepka, McIlroy and Woods in the field, and several others who could contend for the U.S. Open victory, such as Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth, an exciting weekend of golf should be on the way.