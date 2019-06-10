US Open Golf 2019: Odds, Favorites and Tournament Preview

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

As Pebble Beach celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, the famed golf course will host the best golfers in the world for the U.S. Open Championship this week.

It is the sixth time Pebble Beach is hosting the U.S. Open and first since 2010 when Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland won.

Brooks Koepka, who is going for his third consecutive U.S. Open title, enters the tournament as the favorite along with Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, who finished second in both this year's Masters and PGA Championship—the latter of which Koepka won.

Oddsmakers have Tiger Woods, who returned to elite status with his shocking Masters win earlier this year, and Jordan Spieth next in line among the favorites.

Odds (via FanDuel)

Brooks Koepka: 8.5-1

Dustin Johnson: 8.5-1

Rory McIlroy: 8.5-1

Tiger Woods: 10-1

Jordan Spieth: 17-1

Patrick Cantlay: 19-1

Justin Rose: 21-1

Justin Thomas: 24-1

Xander Schauffele: 24-1

Jason Day: 29-1

U.S. Open Preview

Brooks Koepka enters the U.S. Open as the No. 1 golfer in the world fresh off his PGA Championship victory at Bethpage Black last month. The 29-year-old has won four of the last eight majors he has played and could do something this week that has not been done since 1905—win three consecutive U.S. Opens.

Koepka picked up a club for the first time since his PGA Championship win last week at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 50th at 2 under par but admitted he did not care how he finished and was using it as a tuneup for the major. He has finished 30th or worse in the weekend before the last two U.S. Opens, so he has good reason not to fret as he chases history.

Of course, Koepka is always going to be second-billing as long as Tiger Woods is in the hunt. After ending his major drought with a Masters win in April, Woods returns to Pebble Beach— the site of his dominant 2000 U.S. Open victory—with another major in sight. He finished ninth at the Memorial Tournament two weekends ago but showed positive signs, perhaps having his best start in an opening round in the last 10 years:

Rory McIlroy is picking up a lot of traction heading into the U.S. Open after his seven-shot victory at the RBC Canadian Open this past weekend. McIlroy, ranked No. 4 in the world, shot a tournament record 22 under par for the weekend and hopes to carry that momentum into a major just like he did in 2014 when he won the PGA Championship following a tournament victory the week prior. Although, it will be tough to duplicate that kind of performance:

Dustin Johnson, ranked second in the world, has been knocking at the door in majors this year but came up just short both times. He recently parted ways with his swing coach, Claude Harmon, and employed his former college coach, Allen Terrell, instead. It was a surprising move, and Johnson did not play his best at the Canadian Open, finishing 20th, but could be using it as a tuneup like Koepka.