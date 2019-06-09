NBA Finals 2019: Raptors vs. Warriors Game 5 Vegas Odds, Prop Bets, Predictions

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

After winning two straight games in Oakland, the Toronto Raptors are coming home Monday with an opportunity to win the franchise's first NBA title.

The Raptors pounded the Warriors in Game 3 when they did not have Klay Thompson or Kevin Durant, and they were able to rebound from slow start in Game 4 to build on their lead and take something of a stranglehold on the series.

NBA Finals Game 5 Information, Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors

Series standings: Toronto leads, 3-1

Date: Monday, June 10

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

The Warriors are in a position of desperation, something that the team has not seen in any of its four consecutive championship series appearances. The Warriors won the title in 2015, '17 and '18 over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and when they lost to Cleveland in 2016, they took a 3-1 lead after the first four games before they let the championship slip away.

The Raptors are three-point favorites to win Game 5 and take the series, per Covers.com. The game opened up at Toronto -2.5, and Toronto backers have pushed the line up by 2.5 points.

One of the key factors in the game and the rest of the series is the availability of Kevin Durant. The Warriors' top regular-season scorer and MVP candidate has been out since suffering a calf injury in Game 5 of the second-round series against the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors managed to win that series and sweep the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals without him. However, they have not had enough scoring against the Raptors and they could use his services the rest of the way.

Durant has traveled with the team to Toronto, and head coach Steve Kerr said he would practice with the team Sunday, ahead of Monday's game, per ESPN.com. That announcement was made shortly before 2 p.m. ET Sunday.

Kerr said Durant would have a chance to be cleared for play in the game if he emerged healthy from the practice session.

Game 5 Props and Prediction

Bovada.com was offering several team props as of 2 p.m. ET Sunday for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

One of the prop bets that includes a potential big payoff is whether the game goes into overtime or not. The "yes" option is offered at odds of +1000, while the "no" option can be taken at -2500. A yes bettor will wager $100 for a chance to gain a $1,000 profit, while the no bettor must put up $2,500 to win $100.

The risk is too high to even consider the no option, but the yes option is enticing. The closest game in this year's final round was the Warriors' 109-104 win in Game 2, and it seemed that game had a chance to go to an extra period until the Warriors extended their lead in the final minute.

The last NBA Finals game to go to overtime was Game 1 of last year's series between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs had a chance to win that game on their final possession of regulation, but J.R. Smith did not recognize that the clock was about to run out and failed to shoot. The Warriors won that game 124-114 and went on to sweep the Cavs.

Overtime is possible in Game 5, but it is too big a jump to take and risk the money.

The team prop worth considering is based on the final scoring margin. Bovada offers both the Warriors and Raptors winning by 1-2 points at +1100, and a variety of other scoring margins for both teams as well.

However, the thought of the Warriors fighting to stay alive with Durant and the Raptors' motivation to win the NBA title says that both teams are worth a play with the 1-2 point margin. The risk here is a $200 play that either team will win by one or two points. So, if the Warriors are trailing by point in the final seconds and Durant takes a three-pointer at the buzzer, the bet is a winner whether the shot goes in or not.

If Durant hits it, the Warriors win by two points and the Golden State bet gets paid. If he misses it, the Toronto bet gets paid.

The risk is reasonable and the reward is great, so make that $200 prop bet.

The scenario pictured above is reasonable and the belief here is that the Warriors' desperation will trump Toronto's hunger for a title in this game.

Toronto still will have two more chances to win the title even if they lose Game 5, so look for the Warriors to keep it close all the way.

It comes down to a last-second shot, and if Durant is in the lineup, he will hit it and the Warriors will win. Take the Warriors plus-three to win the Game 5 of the series.