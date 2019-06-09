How Bob Marley's Daughter Saved the Jamaica Women's National Team

Sam Maitland@smaitland_Featured Columnist IJune 9, 2019

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

Five years ago, the Jamaican women's national soccer team was disbanded due to lack of funding.

Now, as the Reggae Girlz prepare to take the field at the 2019 World Cup, we took a minute to talk to Bob Marley's daughter Cedella, who helped make it possible for the team itself to play at all.

Related

    England Beat Switzerland on Pens

    Clinch 3rd place in Nations League

    World Football logo
    World Football

    England Beat Switzerland on Pens

    Clinch 3rd place in Nations League

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Sunday's World Cup Highlights 🎥

    • Brazil smash Jamaica • Aussies shocked late by Italy • England hold off Scotland

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sunday's World Cup Highlights 🎥

    • Brazil smash Jamaica • Aussies shocked late by Italy • England hold off Scotland

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    How Bob Marley's Daughter Saved Jamaican Women's Soccer

    Video Play Button
    World Football logo
    World Football

    How Bob Marley's Daughter Saved Jamaican Women's Soccer

    Sam Maitland
    via Bleacher Report

    It's Not Women's Football—It's Football

    Video Play Button
    World Football logo
    World Football

    It's Not Women's Football—It's Football

    Sam Maitland
    via Bleacher Report