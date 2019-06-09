Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Sunday's Top Run-Scorers, Updated Tables

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

India laid down an impressive marker at the 2019 Cricket World Cup on Sunday as they beat Australia by 36 runs at The Oval in London.

Batting first, all of India's top order made key contributions as they finished 352 for five from their 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan's was the key knock as he scored 117 from 109 balls.

In response, defending champions Australia simply could not find the rhythm needed to complete what would have been a record chase in a World Cup.

They eventually finished 316 all out—Adam Zampa was caught off the last ball of the innings—to suffer their first defeat of the tournament.

India, meanwhile, have two wins from two and are now third in the standings.

Top Run-Scorers

1. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh: 260

2. Jason Roy, England: 215

3. Jos Buttler, England: 185

T4. Joe Root, England: 179

T4. Rohit Sharma, India: 179

6. Steve Smith, Australia: 160

All statistics, per the tournament's official website.

Standings (Won, Lost, Points, Net Run Rate)

1. New Zealand: 3, 0, 6, +2.163

2. England: 2, 1, 4, +1.307

3. India: 2, 0, 4, +0.539

4. Australia: 2, 1, 4, +0.483

5. Sri Lanka: 1, 1, 3, -1.517

6. Pakistan: 1, 1, 3, -2.412

7. West Indies: 1, 0, 2, +2.054

8. Bangladesh: 1, 0, 2, -0.714

9. South Africa: 0, 3, 0 -0.952

10. Afghanistan: 0, 3, 0, -1.493

Updated Schedule

Monday, June 10: South Africa vs. West Indies, 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, June 11: Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, June 12: Australia vs. Pakistan, 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, June 13: India vs. New Zealand, 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET

Friday, June 14: England vs. West Indies, 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET

Sunday Recap

India won the toss and opted to bat first. They did not make a fast start, hitting just 41 runs off the first 10 overs, but crucially they lost no wickets either.

Dhawan and Rohit Sharma built a brilliant base, keeping the scoreboard ticking over and frustrating the Australian bowlers:

Sharma eventually fell for a 70-ball 57 in the 24th over as he was caught by Alex Carey off the bowling of Nathan Coulter-Nile.

That did little to interrupt India's momentum, as Virat Kohli came to the crease and simply picked up where Sharma had left off.

Dhawan's fantastic knock was ended by Mitchell Starc in the 37th over, but he had done more than enough to lay the foundations of a huge score:

Hardik Pandya came to the crease and hit 48 from 27 balls, including three sixes, before he was caught by Aaron Finch.

That brought MS Dhoni together with Kohli in the middle, and the pair duly produced an explosive finish before both being dismissed in the final over:

Australia started their chase well. It was largely measured, but then Finch opened his shoulders to finish the 10-over powerplay with a six and two fours to propel his side to 48 for no wicket.

The Australia captain looked in good nick, but he was then run out for 36 by Kedar Jadhav after David Warner called a speculative second run in the 14th over.

Warner looked completely out of sorts. He managed to pass 50, but it was off a pedestrian 77 balls. It was no surprise when he was caught at deep mid-wicket in the 25th over as he tried to up his scoring rate:

Some fantastic Indian bowling strangled Steve Smith (69 from 70 balls) and Usman Khawaja (42 from 39) in the middle overs, with the latter eventually being bowled by Jasprit Bumrah in the 37th while attempting an unconvincing ramp shot.

That left Australia 202 for three and struggling, but Glenn Maxwell provided some brief hope as he opened his account with three fours in four balls.

He and Smith combined to score 28 runs from the 38th and 39th overs.

But then Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the ball in hand and trapped Smith lbw in the 40th over before bowling Marcus Stoinis for a duck:

While Maxwell was at the crease, there was still a glimmer of hope. But he was then well caught by Ravindra Jadeja playing the slog-sweep in the 41st over, and that was effectively that.

Carey went down fighting with a sparkling 35-ball 55 not out, but he was simply left with too much to do.

