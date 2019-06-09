French Open Prize Money 2019: Updated Purse Payout for Roland-Garros

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Rafael Nadal dispatched Dominic Thiem in four sets to secure his 12th career French Open championship and landed himself a hefty paycheck in the process.

Nadal joined Ashleigh Barty as the tournament's 2019 winners; Barty defeated Marketa Vondrousova for the women's title.

For both men and women, the 2019 tournament featured a record purse of $14 million with the winner receiving $2.62 million of it. WTA Tennis shared the complete list of payouts for the players, which are identical for the competitions.

Nadal's payday is the reward for a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 triumph Sunday. The Spaniard collected his 18th major singles title, which is the second-most in men's history behind Roger Federer.

Barty, meanwhile, celebrated her first Grand Slam singles title and became the first Australian to win the French Open since Margaret Court did so 46 years ago in 1973.

Now ranked second in the world, Barty had a tremendous day on the clay and cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 domination.

"It is unbelievable. I'm a little speechless," Barty said Saturday, per Jonathan Jurejko of BBC Sport. "I played almost the perfect match."

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Thiem and Vondrousova, despite the disappointment of losing in the final, may leave satisfied with $1.34 million. WTP notes the runner-up received a 5.36 percent raise compared to the 2018 tournament when Thiem also fell to Nadal.

The semifinalists―which featured Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on the men's side and Johanna Konta and 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova―landed a $662,000 check.

Granted, this is a case where a six-figure prize isn't always soothing. Djokovic wasn't pleased about the context of his exit.

"Obviously when you're playing in hurricane kind of conditions, you know, it's hard to perform your best," the 2016 French Open champion said, according to Luigi Gatto of Tennis World.

Nevertheless, he lasted one round longer than a group of quarterfinalists that included Stan Wawrinka, Alexander Zverev, Simona Halep and Sloane Stephens. They earned $466,000 apiece.

Players who reached the round of 16 each collected $273,000, followed by $143,000 for third-round exits. Those defeated in the first and second rounds received $52,000 and $98,000, respectively.

