Video: LSU Freshman Sha'Carri Richardson Breaks NCAA Women's 100M Dash Record

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Blink and you'll probably miss Sha'Carri Richardson.

The LSU freshman broke the NCAA women's 100-meter dash record Saturday by completing the race in 10.75 seconds:

According to Sports Illustrated's Jenna West, the runner's time at the Division I NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas, also solidified her as the ninth-fastest in the world. "The feat makes Richardson the first U20 woman in the world to run a sub-11 seconds in the 100 meters and sub-23.4 seconds in the 200 meters in one day."

The Dallas native won the AAU Junior Olympics title in 2016 in the 100 meters. She also told FloTrack's Joe Battaglia a decision on whether she'll turn pro will come "soon."

