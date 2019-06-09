Video: LSU Freshman Sha'Carri Richardson Breaks NCAA Women's 100M Dash Record

Video: LSU Freshman Sha'Carri Richardson Breaks NCAA Women's 100M Dash RecordJune 9, 2019
Blink and you'll probably miss Sha'Carri Richardson.
The LSU freshman broke the NCAA women's 100-meter dash record Saturday by completing the race in 10.75 seconds:
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
LSU Freshman Sha'Carri Richardson hit the gas 🔥 10.75 in the women's 100 meters to break the collegiate record #SCtop10 https://t.co/fgUT8BgBn1
NCAA Track & Field @NCAATrackField
SHA'CARRI RICHARDSON!!!!! 1️⃣0️⃣:7️⃣5️⃣ WORLD JUNIOR RECORD ✅ WORLD LEADER ✅ COLLEGIATE RECORD ✅ SCHOOL RECORD ✅ https://t.co/n91WHBdCty
According to Sports Illustrated's Jenna West, the runner's time at the Division I NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas, also solidified her as the ninth-fastest in the world. "The feat makes Richardson the first U20 woman in the world to run a sub-11 seconds in the 100 meters and sub-23.4 seconds in the 200 meters in one day."
The Dallas native won the AAU Junior Olympics title in 2016 in the 100 meters. She also told FloTrack's Joe Battaglia a decision on whether she'll turn pro will come "soon."
