Video: LSU Freshman Sha'Carri Richardson Breaks NCAA Women's 100M Dash Record

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 9, 2019

LSU's Sha'Carri Richardson, center, celebrates as she wins the women's 100 meters during the NCAA outdoor track and field championships in Austin, Texas, Saturday, June 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Blink and you'll probably miss Sha'Carri Richardson. 

The LSU freshman broke the NCAA women's 100-meter dash record Saturday by completing the race in 10.75 seconds: 

According to Sports Illustrated's Jenna West, the runner's time at the Division I NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas, also solidified her as the ninth-fastest in the world. "The feat makes Richardson the first U20 woman in the world to run a sub-11 seconds in the 100 meters and sub-23.4 seconds in the 200 meters in one day." 

The Dallas native won the AAU Junior Olympics title in 2016 in the 100 meters. She also told FloTrack's Joe Battaglia a decision on whether she'll turn pro will come "soon."

