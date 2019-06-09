Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson Fight Stopped for Cowboy's Brutal Eye Injury

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Tony Ferguson defeated Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in their lightweight bout at Saturday night's UFC 238 in Chicago due to a doctor's stoppage in the second round.

The official result was ruled a technical knockout.

The fight was stopped because Cerrone couldn't open his right eye.

Cerrone blew his nose, and the eye subsequently swelled shut because of other facial injuries:

"The punch had nothing to do with it," Cerrone said in the Octagon after the bout. "That was the fight I think everybody wanted. I'm so sorry. I don't quit. I don't back down. Man, I just wanted to keep fighting. ... I humbly could not finish the fight, and I apologize."

With the victory, Ferguson extended his winning streak to 12 fights—the longest active run in the UFC.

However, Ferguson wasn't pleased with how the matchup played out.

"It's not how I wanted to fight to go," he said, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto. "I don't like to win that way. If we run it back I don't mind doing that. He's a hell of a fighter. I don't want to win like that. I'm a better fighter than that. I don't give a f--k who's next. I'm pissed at myself."

Saturday was Ferguson's first UFC fight since Oct. 6, 2018, while Cerrone was coming off a unanimous UFC Fight Night win over Al Iaquinta on May 4.