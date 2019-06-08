Highlights: Watch LaMelo Ball Drop 25 in Drew League Debut for Team No Shnacks

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball dropped 25 points while leading Team No Schnacks to a 90-71 victory in his Drew League debut on Saturday.

With his family in attendance, the 17-year-old put on a show while reuniting with former Chino Hills teammate Onyeka Okongwu. His jumper was on full display, per Overtime and Slam:

His handles also made an appearance:

And so did his passing:

Meanwhile, Ball also found a way to come up with a defensive highlight:

His 25-point performance led to him being named the player of the game.

Since being pulled from Chino Hills in October 2017, Ball has found a variety ways to get on the court. He has suited up for Lithuanian club BC Vytautas, the Los Angeles Ballers (of the Junior Basketball Association, Spire Institute and now the Drew League.

According to Slam's Ian Pierno, Ball is considering playing in either China or Australia for his next stop.