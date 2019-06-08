Yankees' Brett Gardner Gets Stitches After Thrown Helmet Hits Him in Mouth

Yankees' Brett Gardner Gets Stitches After Thrown Helmet Hits Him in MouthJune 9, 2019
There's hit by pitch, and then there's hit by helmet.
New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner self-inflicted the latter during the Yankees' Saturday matchup with the Cleveland Indians.
Gardner flied out to right field and, frustrated by his 0-for-4 day at the plate, flung his helmet against the wall of the Yankees' dugout. The helmet bounced back and nailed the 35-year-old in the mouth:
According to ESPN.com's Coley Harvey, Gardner needed six stitches following New York's 8-4 loss.
"I won't throw my helmet again," he said, per Harvey.
Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler
Gardner got stitched up without any numbing agents. Said that hurt more than getting hit by the helmet comebacker.
Gardner extended his hitless drought to 22 at-bats. The 12-year veteran is hitting .217 with eight home runs and 21 RBI across 59 games this season.
