Yankees' Brett Gardner Gets Stitches After Thrown Helmet Hits Him in Mouth

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 9, 2019

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 04: Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after flying out to end the top of the eighth inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 4, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

There's hit by pitch, and then there's hit by helmet. 

New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner self-inflicted the latter during the Yankees' Saturday matchup with the Cleveland Indians

Gardner flied out to right field and, frustrated by his 0-for-4 day at the plate, flung his helmet against the wall of the Yankees' dugout. The helmet bounced back and nailed the 35-year-old in the mouth: 

According to ESPN.com's Coley Harvey, Gardner needed six stitches following New York's 8-4 loss. 

"I won't throw my helmet again," he said, per Harvey. 

Gardner extended his hitless drought to 22 at-bats. The 12-year veteran is hitting .217 with eight home runs and 21 RBI across 59 games this season.

