Yankees' Brett Gardner Gets Stitches After Thrown Helmet Hits Him in Mouth

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

There's hit by pitch, and then there's hit by helmet.

New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner self-inflicted the latter during the Yankees' Saturday matchup with the Cleveland Indians.

Gardner flied out to right field and, frustrated by his 0-for-4 day at the plate, flung his helmet against the wall of the Yankees' dugout. The helmet bounced back and nailed the 35-year-old in the mouth:

According to ESPN.com's Coley Harvey, Gardner needed six stitches following New York's 8-4 loss.

"I won't throw my helmet again," he said, per Harvey.

Gardner extended his hitless drought to 22 at-bats. The 12-year veteran is hitting .217 with eight home runs and 21 RBI across 59 games this season.