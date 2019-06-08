Top Highlights from Nintendo's E3 2019 Smash Ultimate World Championship

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

As a prelude to Nintendo's E3 presentation Tuesday, the company held a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World Championship tournament in Los Angeles.

Team Japan knocked off Team Europe in a thrilling finale when Konbu, who was in as a substitute for akasa, was able to secure a mushroom and send SirJon into oblivion and avoid having to go through a winner-take-all fifth match.

Konbu's heroics came after Kuro was unable to complete the sweep for Japan in the previous matchup against RobinGG. He did come out of the gate on fire by knocking Princess Peach off the platform:

RobinGG was completely unfazed by that quick loss of a life, taking out Kuro by winning three of the last four rounds. Things looked bleak for Robin with both players down to their final life when Kuro secured a smash ball, but RobinGG got a smash ball of his own that caught Kuro square to give Europe a brief glimmer of hope.

Prior to the epic final showdown, Japan went head-to-head with Team USA in the semifinals. Kuro led his team to a 2-1 match win by knocking off Devonte in one of the day's highlights.

In the other semifinal, Team Europe knocked off Team Australia/New Zealand thanks to SirJon taking out Ghost in the decisive third match in the best-of-three round. With both players down to their final life, SirJon saved his best move for last by swiping a smash ball and using perfect aim to send Ghost into the pit of despair.

Even though this tournament is over, there is more Super Smash Bros. Ultimate action still to come this summer. Nintendo announced an Online Open tournament will take place the weekend of June 29, with the winner getting a trip to the 2019 Evolution Championship.

The biggest week in gaming also begins Tuesday with the start of E3 in Los Angeles.