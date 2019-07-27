5-Star SG Brandon Boston Jr. Commits to Kentucky over Duke, Florida, More

5-Star SG Brandon Boston Jr. Commits to Kentucky over Duke, Florida, MoreJuly 27, 2019
Brandon Boston Jr. verbally committed to the University of Kentucky on Saturday.
"I appreciated everybody recruiting me, but I'm going to Kentucky and I picked them because I think it's what best fits me," Boston told Evan Daniels of 247Sports.
The 5-star point guard out of Norcross High School in Atlanta is ranked the 10th-best recruit in his class and the second-best shooting guard, according to 247Sports.
"A long athlete who is still growing," 247Sports' Chris Fisher wrote in his scouting report of the 6'6", 175-pound prospect. "Has good athleticism and a natural feel for the game. Lack of strength needs to improve, especially to be effective long-term on the defensive end. Terrific scorer who is effective at all three levels.
"Has a nose for the ball and the length to be a dangerous rebounder. Has tremendous upside, which makes him a potential lottery pick."
After a January game against Roselle Catholic in the Hoophall Classic, Boston told MassLive.com's Alexandra Francisco that the programs recruiting him "want me to be a primary scorer and to go in there and be the best I can be."
He added: "A lot of people my size can't really dribble the ball like I can. That's a separation from them I have."
On May 18, Boston announced on Instagram that he had narrowed his recruitment to four teams: Kentucky, Duke, Auburn and Florida.
Fellow 5-star recruit Sharife Cooper disclosed to Kentucky Sports Radio (h/t SBNation's A Sea of Blue) the same month that he and his AAU teammate "talk about [teaming up in college] all the time." Now, Calipari has one half of the equation locked in.
