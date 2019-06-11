US Open 2019 Odds: Dustin Johnson Favored over Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

Harry How/Getty Images

Caesars Palace has listed Dustin Johnson as the U.S. Open's favorite at 7-1 per the latest odds, but a few notable names are hot on his heels.

Rory McIlroy (8-1), Brooks Koepka (9-1) and Tiger Woods (10-1) round out the quartet with 15-1 odds or better for this year's tournament, which will take place at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

Johnson, who won the 2016 U.S. Open, recently finished second at the PGA Championship. He led after three rounds the last time Pebble Beach hosted the U.S. Open in 2010, but a closing-round 82 sealed his fate.

McIlroy just won the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday after shooting a 15-under over the last two rounds. The four-time major winner also took down The Players Championship in March.

Koepka has won the past two U.S. Opens and PGA Championships. He can become just the second player to win three straight U.S. Opens after Willie Anderson did so from 1903 to 1905.

Woods needs little introduction: The 15-time major winner won his first major title since 2008 when he took down the 2019 Masters. Woods won the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach at 12 under in what is arguably his best all-time performance, as no other golfer finished better than three over.

A few other notable names include Jordan Spieth at 16-1 and Phil Mickelson at 20-1.

Spieth, a three-time major winner who won the 2015 U.S. Open, has finished top eight or better in his last three PGA Tour events.

Mickelson is looking to win his first U.S. Open to complete the career grand slam. The common refrain is that this is the 48-year-old's best chance to complete the major cycle, as Joel Beall of Golfworld noted. In addition to his age, Mickelson has won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am five times.

A few talented players looking for their first major wins are near the top of the odds ledger, including Memorial champion Patrick Cantlay (18-1), 2018 U.S. Open runner-up Tommy Fleetwood (20-1) and 24-1 contender Rickie Fowler, who has finished top-10 in majors 10 times during his career.

A couple of PGA event winners from this season (Zurich Classic of New Orleans champion Jon Rahm and Sony Open winner Matt Kuchar) are also searching for their first major title at 28-1 and 30-1, respectively.

The 2019 U.S. Open tees off at 9:45 a.m. ET on Thursday and continues through Sunday barring inclement weather or a playoff.