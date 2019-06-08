Madden NFL 20 Reveals X-Factor System, Playbook Upgrades, More at EA Play

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

EA Sports announced Saturday at the E3 video game convention in Los Angeles that Madden NFL 20 is going to feature the arrival of run-pass option (RPO) plays as part of overhauled playbooks.

The latest edition of Madden, which was previously announced for an Aug. 2 release, will be headlined by the new Face of the Franchise mode.

Madden community manager Israel Cruz provided further details during Saturday's announcement, noting every gamer's journey will have a unique draft experience in the green room while waiting for their name to be called by an NFL team.

The Pro Bowl also makes its return in Madden 20, giving players another goal in their rookie season and beyond.

Cruz also noted player development will include weekly challenges that will help bolster attributes, while general gameplay will also be upgraded through the addition of Superstar X-Factor abilities.

For example, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the game's cover athlete, has an exclusive Bazooka talent because of his monster right arm.

Gamers will be able to activate a player's special talents by completing objectives, and opponents can deactivate the talent by finishing their own challenges.

Finally, playbooks received a comprehensive upgrade with team-specific plays—Philly Special is included for the Philadelphia Eagles, for example—in addition to over 200 varieties of RPO choices.