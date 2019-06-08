FIFA 20 Release Date, Updated Features, Volta Mode, More Revealed at EA Play

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

EA Sports announced Saturday at the E3 video game convention in Los Angeles that FIFA 20, which is set for a Sept. 27 release, will include a street mode called Volta Football featuring the world's top clubs and best players.

It's a callback to the FIFA Street series, which included four releases from 2005 through 2012.

Here's a look at the trailer released earlier Saturday:

FIFA producer Sam Rivera said during the announcement the other significant change will be a rebuilt Football Intelligence engine that will change every aspect of gameplay.

Rivera explained the game will enhance AI players' ability to recognize a tactical buildup so they can help gamers create cleaner attacking sequences.

Meanwhile, FIFA 20 is going to feature less AI defensive help to encourage players to manually handle efforts inside their own third and create more one-on-one situations.

The newest edition will also alter penalty kicks and free kicks. Most notably, there will be greater control of the spin on spot kicks to create more potential angles to the goal.

Finally, Rivera noted FIFA has updated the ball physics to create more realistic bounces and create overall gameplay that should include far more variety from match to match.