Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Saturday Top Run-Scorers; Latest Schedule, Table

Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Saturday Top Run-Scorers; Latest Schedule, TableJune 8, 2019
Tournament hosts England and New Zealand both enjoyed victories at the 2019 Cricket World Cup on Saturday.
England beat Bangladesh by 106 runs in Cardiff, while New Zealand saw off Afghanistan by seven wickets at Taunton's County Ground.
The results mean New Zealand stay top of the standings with three wins from three, while England move up to second place after picking up their second victory in three games.
Top Run-Scorers
1. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh: 260
2. Jason Roy, England: 215
3. Jos Buttler, England: 185
4. Joe Root, England: 179
5. Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh: 141
6. Ross Taylor, New Zealand: 130
All statistics, per the tournament's official website.
Standings (Won, Lost, Points, Net Run Rate)
1. New Zealand: 3, 0, 6, +2.163
2. England: 2, 1, 4, +1.307
3. Australia: 2, 0, 4, +1.059
4. Sri Lanka: 1, 1, 3, -1.517
5. Pakistan: 1, 1, 3, -2.412
6. West Indies: 1, 0, 2, +2.054
7. India: 1, 0, 2, +0.302
8. Bangladesh: 1, 0, 2, -0.714
9. South Africa: 0, 3, 0 -0.952
10. Afghanistan: 0, 3, 0, -1.493
Updated Schedule
Sunday, June 9: Australia vs. India, 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET
Monday, June 10: South Africa vs. West Indies, 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET
Tuesday, June 11: Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET
Wednesday, June 12: Australia vs. Pakistan, 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET
Thursday, June 13: India vs. New Zealand, 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET
Friday, June 14: England vs. West Indies, 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET
Saturday Recap
Jason Roy was the star man for England on Saturday, hitting 153 to help the hosts post their highest ever World Cup total of 386 for six:
The Sportsman @TheSportsman
👏🏴 - England's highest ever World Cup score - Jason Roy's stunning 153 - Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer with 3 wickets each England are victorious against Bangladesh by 106 runs! #ENGvBAN #CWC19 https://t.co/u96oMOQtfc
Jonny Bairstow grabbed a half-century before being caught by Mehidy Hasan, while Jos Buttler was also in fine form. He raced to 64 as England produced an impressive batting display:
Test Match Special @bbctms
That's out of the grounds! What a shot! ☄️ Jos Buttler hits one off the back foot, over the top of the commentary boxes and into the trees out behind the stands. Wow. Eng 267-3 #ENGvBAN LIVE: 📻 👉 @5liveSport extra 📱 👉 https://t.co/uKhp82uEeQ #bbccricket #CWC19 https://t.co/X4nRcdIWp8
A late surge from Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett saw England add 45 off 17 balls to set Bangladesh a daunting run chase:
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
Jason Roy's 153 leads England to their highest ever World Cup total and the highest of this year’s tournament so far. It's a record seventh 300+ ODI total in a row for the hosts! #ENGvBAN #CWC19 https://t.co/A5xUkYMJHp https://t.co/Z9u0178dcU
Jofra Archer gave the England attack an early boost by bowling Soumya Sarkar in a powerful display by the 24-year-old:
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
Lightning fast @JofraArcher! ⚡️ #ENGvBAN #CWC19 https://t.co/A5xUkYv8PR https://t.co/nfE0PKEbcN
Ben Stokes also shone by taking three wickets, including that of Shakib Al Hasan who managed his first World Cup ODI century on his way to 121:
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
It's a maiden World Cup century for Shakib Al Hasan - his eighth in ODIs and first against England! 👏 #ENGvBAN #CWC19 https://t.co/A5xUkYv8PR https://t.co/oyXuUBAMOT
Yet Bangladesh never got near the run rate required to deny England, and the hosts picked up a much-needed win after defeat to Pakistan last time out.
New Zealand continued their winning start to the World Cup with a comfortable victory over Afghanistan.
Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson both impressed as Afghanistan were bowled out for 172:
ICC @ICC
A five-wicket haul by @JimmyNeesh helped restrict Afghanistan to just 172 as the @BLACKCAPS begin their #CWC19 campaign with three consecutive wins. Watch how the Afghan wickets fell 👇 https://t.co/2wagrVuQa4
However, it was not all plain sailing as New Zealand lost Martin Guptill to the first ball of the innings:
ICC @ICC
After losing Martin Guptill on the first ball of the innings, the @BLACKCAPS were never troubled with #KaneWilliamson (79*) and @RossLTaylor (48) leading the charge for the Kiwis #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC19 https://t.co/W712ckDrbS
Yet it was not enough to distract the Black Caps from their task as they went on to cruise to a convincing victory.
Captain Kane Williamson led the charge with an unbeaten 79 off just 99 balls, while Ross Taylor came close to a half century:
Cricket World Cup @cricketworldcup
Aftab has his man once again! 👆 His victim this time is Ross Taylor, who falls for a well-made 48. Follow live ▶️ https://t.co/Uv5e1IteWj #AFGvNZ #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #AfghanAtalan https://t.co/zFWGg9yo6N
Afghanistan seamer Aftab Alam took all three of New Zealand's wickets but could not prevent his team slipping to a third straight defeat.
James Neesham takes five wickets as New Zealand ease to victory