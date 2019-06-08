Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Saturday Top Run-Scorers; Latest Schedule, Table

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Tournament hosts England and New Zealand both enjoyed victories at the 2019 Cricket World Cup on Saturday.

England beat Bangladesh by 106 runs in Cardiff, while New Zealand saw off Afghanistan by seven wickets at Taunton's County Ground.



The results mean New Zealand stay top of the standings with three wins from three, while England move up to second place after picking up their second victory in three games.

Top Run-Scorers

1. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh: 260

2. Jason Roy, England: 215

3. Jos Buttler, England: 185

4. Joe Root, England: 179

5. Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh: 141

6. Ross Taylor, New Zealand: 130

All statistics, per the tournament's official website.

Standings (Won, Lost, Points, Net Run Rate)

1. New Zealand: 3, 0, 6, +2.163

2. England: 2, 1, 4, +1.307

3. Australia: 2, 0, 4, +1.059

4. Sri Lanka: 1, 1, 3, -1.517

5. Pakistan: 1, 1, 3, -2.412

6. West Indies: 1, 0, 2, +2.054

7. India: 1, 0, 2, +0.302

8. Bangladesh: 1, 0, 2, -0.714

9. South Africa: 0, 3, 0 -0.952

10. Afghanistan: 0, 3, 0, -1.493

Updated Schedule

Sunday, June 9: Australia vs. India, 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET

Monday, June 10: South Africa vs. West Indies, 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, June 11: Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, June 12: Australia vs. Pakistan, 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, June 13: India vs. New Zealand, 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET

Friday, June 14: England vs. West Indies, 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET

Saturday Recap

Jason Roy was the star man for England on Saturday, hitting 153 to help the hosts post their highest ever World Cup total of 386 for six:

Jonny Bairstow grabbed a half-century before being caught by Mehidy Hasan, while Jos Buttler was also in fine form. He raced to 64 as England produced an impressive batting display:

A late surge from Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett saw England add 45 off 17 balls to set Bangladesh a daunting run chase:

Jofra Archer gave the England attack an early boost by bowling Soumya Sarkar in a powerful display by the 24-year-old:

Ben Stokes also shone by taking three wickets, including that of Shakib Al Hasan who managed his first World Cup ODI century on his way to 121:

Yet Bangladesh never got near the run rate required to deny England, and the hosts picked up a much-needed win after defeat to Pakistan last time out.

New Zealand continued their winning start to the World Cup with a comfortable victory over Afghanistan.

Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson both impressed as Afghanistan were bowled out for 172:

However, it was not all plain sailing as New Zealand lost Martin Guptill to the first ball of the innings:

Yet it was not enough to distract the Black Caps from their task as they went on to cruise to a convincing victory.

Captain Kane Williamson led the charge with an unbeaten 79 off just 99 balls, while Ross Taylor came close to a half century:

Afghanistan seamer Aftab Alam took all three of New Zealand's wickets but could not prevent his team slipping to a third straight defeat.