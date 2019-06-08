Video: EA Sports Announces Volta Football Mode for FIFA Soccer 20

YANN COATSALIOU/Getty Images

EA Sports has announced Volta Football for FIFA Soccer 2020, which is due to launch on September 27.

The new mode provides a street football experience and allows players to customise players, clothing and style of play.

Players can chose to play 3v3 Rush, 4v4, 4v4 Rush, 5v5 and Professional Futsal.

Here's a look at what to expect:

Volta Football also provides different arenas and environments from all over the world to play in, including cages, streets and futsal courts.

Scenarios include streets in Spain, a London cage, a rooftop in Toyko and an underpass in Amsterdam. Players can also use walls to help them during the game.

Players can also be fully customised. There are options to change hairstyles, clothing, celebrations and tattoos on male and female avatars.

Volta Football also allows players to use a pro team in Volta Kick-Off, build a squad, go through the story mode or experience promotion and relegation through the online Volta League.