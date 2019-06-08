Jason Roy's 153 Leads England to Rout over Bangladesh at 2019 Cricket World Cup

Harry Trump/Getty Images

England bounced back from defeat to Pakistan by beating Bangladesh by 106 runs at the 2019 Cricket World Cup in Cardiff on Saturday.

The tournament hosts produced a brilliant batting display to post their highest-ever ODI total.

England also became the first-ever side to secure seven consecutive ODI totals of over 300:

A rampant Jason Roy bagged his ninth ODI century on his way to reaching 153, while Jos Buttler smashed 64 off 44 balls as England picked up their second win in three games.

England moved into second place in the Cricket World Cup table after a fine batting performance led by Roy and Buttler.

Openers Jonny Bairstow and Roy got the hosts off to a strong start in blustery conditions in Cardiff. The pair combined to produce just the second century by an opening partnership at the tournament so far:

Bairstow managed 51 before being caught out by an impressive catch from Mehidy Hasan.

However, Roy went on to make his century in just 92 balls, clattering into the umpire along the way:

Roy also smashed three sixes in a row as he went past the 150 mark, but Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza promptly caught him.

Buttler then raced to his half-century on his way to 64. However, he also picked up a hip injury during his batting stint that prevented him from fielding, meaning Bairstow would take over wicketkeeping duties:

Captain Eoin Morgan hit 35 for England, while Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett smashed 45 off 17 balls to set a record total.

England's total put them in a dominant position and left Bangladesh needing to produce a record World Cup run chase to secure victory.

Jofra Archer got the hosts off to the perfect start by producing a fine delivery to despatch Soumya Sarkar:

Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim showed some resistance with a strong partnership that produced 106.

However, Plunkett broke their stand by taking out Rahim. The wicket of Mohammad Mithun quickly followed leaving Bangladesh needing 217 from their final 20 overs.

A determined Shakib did his best by hitting his first World Cup century, before Ben Stokes dismissed him for 121:

It was an impressive display by the all-rounder, but Bangladesh remained well behind the required run rate.

Archer was the pick of England's bowlers with his fearsome deliveries, while Stokes shone late on taking three wickets to complete the victory.

The victory gives England the response they needed after a defeat to Pakistan last time out and puts them back on track in the tournament.

The hosts go on to face the West Indies on Friday, and Bangladesh return to action on Tuesday against Sri Lanka.