The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 238

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC 238 hit the United Center in Chicago on Saturday with a stacked event.

Henry Cejudo became a two-weight world champion by defeating Marlon Moraes in the main event to claim the vacant UFC bantamweight title. After a hot start, Moraes quickly faded. Cejudo took control of the fight and battered his opponent en route to the win.

The co-main event delivered a Knockout of the Year contender.

Champion Valentina Shevchenko served notice to the remainder of the flyweight division by obliterating Jessica Eye with a head kick in the opening minute of the second round.

The other marquee fight was a possible title eliminator in the lightweight division. Tony Ferguson won after the doctor called a stop to the fight between the second and third rounds. Donald Cerrone blew his busted nose, which caused his eye to swell shut. Since he could not see, he could not continue.

Those are simply the results of the three most hyped bouts, but who are the real winners and losers coming out of Chicago?

Let's take a look at the full event and examine who walks out of the Windy City in better, or worse, shape than they entered with the real winners of losers of UFC 238.