Oscar De La Hoya: Canelo-GGG Rematch 'Won't Be Soon'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 15: Gennady Golovkin (L) and Canelo Alvarez battle in the ninth round of their WBC/WBA middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez won by majority decision. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya said he's meeting with Golden Boy Promotions superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in Mexico next week to discuss his next fight, but he doesn't expect the middleweight champion will immediately take on a third battle with Gennady Golovkin.

De La Hoya, the founder of Golden Boy Promotions, told TMZ Sports he understands Triple G is craving another shot at Alvarez but explained his side holds all the cards.

"We'll make him wait," the Olympic gold medalist said. "We'll see. He's the B fighter now. Canelo's the A fighter."

He was more definitive when asked what would happen if the trilogy eventually comes to fruition.

"I think Canelo will knock him out," De La Hoya told TMZ.

                 

