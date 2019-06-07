Eddie Hearn: Anthony Joshua Doesn't Remember 3rd Round from Andy Ruiz Jr. Fight

Anthony Joshua waits during the referee's count after he was knocked down during the seventh round of a heavyweight championship boxing match against Andy Ruiz on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. Ruiz won in the seventh round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Andy Ruiz Jr. will never forget upsetting Anthony Joshua on June 1 to shockingly take control of the previously undefeated star's WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles.

However, according to Eddie Hearn, Joshua doesn't remember anything from the fight's third round: 

Hearn, the English boxing promoter responsible for the fight, quickly confirmed in the ring after Ruiz's seventh-round technical knockout that the two would rematch in Joshua's native UK later this year, per ESPN's Ariel Helwani

Joshua, meanwhile, was hours late to his formal press conference following the loss because he was getting checked for a concussion, Heard said according to Business Insider's Alan Dawson

Regardless, Joshua was graceful in defeat:  

As for the rematch, Joshua ensured Chris Mannix post-fight that he "100 percent" plans to exercise his rematch clause (h/t Helwani). 

Despite Hearn's initial claims that a rematch would be held in the UK, he said in a video for Fight Hub TV June 7 that Joshua has suggested he wants to fight Ruiz again at Madison Square Garden. "We'll advise probably in the next two weeks where the rematch will be," he added.  

