College Baseball Super Regionals 2019: Results, Highlights, Bracket from Friday

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2019

Louisville's Jake Snider tosses his bat after hitting a single during the fourth inning in Game 1 of an NCAA college baseball super regional tournament against East Carolina, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The 2019 NCAA Division I baseball tournament rolled on Friday with the first four games of the Super Regionals at host sites around the country.

Vanderbilt, listed as the favorite to capture the College World Series title entering the current round of play (+400, per Caesars Palace), headlined the contenders to take the field. Louisville, Texas Tech and UCLA were the other host squads to open their three-game series on Day 1 of the Super Regionals.

Let's check out the complete list of scores from Friday's matchups, which will be updated at the conclusion of each contest. That's followed by a recap of the action.

           

Friday (June 7) Schedule and Results

Louisville Super Regional: Louisville 14, East Carolina 1

Lubbock Super Regional: Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech (3 p.m. ET)

Nashville Super Regional: Duke vs. Vanderbilt (6 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles Super Regional: Michigan vs. UCLA (9 p.m. ET)

          

Tournament Bracket

         

Louisville Cardinals 14, East Carolina Pirates 1

After three scoreless innings, the Cards offense exploded for 12 runs over the next three frames to pull away from East Carolina en route to a blowout win in Game 1.

Louisville received a well-rounded offensive output as seven different players recorded at least two hits apiece, led by shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald with four. Designated hitter Danny Oriente (three RBI), left fielder Jake Snider (three), third baseman Alex Binelas (two) and Fitzgerald (two) all drove in more than one run.

Cardinals starter Reid Detmers allowed five hits, two walks and one earned run with six strikeouts across seven innings of work to pick up the win. Most importantly, he kept East Carolina at bay early until his offense kicked it into overdrive.

Pirates first baseman Spencer Brickhouse provided the visitors' only run with a solo homer in the sixth.

Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. ET at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville.

