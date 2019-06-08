Canadian F1 Grand Prix 2019: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The 2019 Canadian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, with Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton attempting to pull away at the top of the standings from Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.



Ferrari lag behind the duo as the championship takes shape ahead of the seventh race of the campaign at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Quebec.

Sebastian Vettel is already 55 points behind the lead and must start winning to remain a credible contender.

Date: Sunday, June 9

Time: 7:10 p.m. (BST), 2:10 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports F1 (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, ESPN Player

The list of drivers for the season can be found on the F1 website.

Preview

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Mercedes dominance has been consistent through the start of the season as the other teams watch in awe.

Hamilton remains the alpha male of the grid but the improvement in Bottas' tactics has seen him become the biggest threat to the champion on the race-day podium.

The British superstar has four victories under his belt this season, with Bottas collecting wins in Australia and Azerbaijan.

Ferrari's best moment has come from new driver Charles Leclerc who gained pole position in Bahrain, but it's been a frustrating start for the Italian constructor.

Montreal was kind to Vettel last season as he collected maximum points, but Hamilton will be chasing his seventh career win in Canada.

Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press

Speaking before the race, Hamilton said he has confidence in his car ahead of the latest event, according to Formula One's official website.

Asked about his record at this track, the Brit said: "I don't think I've really excelled for a while here, if I'm really honest. It’s been a bit harder with the hybrid era, especially since we've had a longer car, since 2017, so it's a little bit harder to get turned around some of these corners. But our car is a lot better this year in the slower speed, medium speed corners, so I anticipate this weekend, we will be stronger than we have been in the past."

Ferrari still possess the straight-line speed that makes them dangerous in this race. However, Vettel's form must quickly improve if he wants to repeat last season's dominant run in Canada.

Leclerc continues to look like a No. 2 driver as he gets used to life at Ferrari, and errors have punctured his performances.

Yann Coatsaliou/Associated Press

Per Formula One's official website, Leclerc spoke openly about his shortcomings in recent weeks in his second season as an F1 driver.

"Compared to a year like last year [with Sauber] when you can give it all from Q1 to Q3… in Baku maybe it was not very important to give everything in Q2 because we definitely had the potential to do a lot better in Q3. But there have been… a few mistakes on my side and I’ve definitely learned from them. Now I’m looking forward trying not to reproduce them, and hopefully there are better times to come."

The championship is developing into a two-horse race, and Mercedes will be comfortable if it is their two drivers alternating as race winners.

Red Bull continue as outsiders in the top pack as eyes fall on Mercedes and Ferrari, and the title race is desperate to see a fresh name at the summit of the podium in Montreal.