Tyreek Hill Child Abuse Investigation No Longer Active, Says District Attorney

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe confirmed Friday the criminal child abuse investigation into Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is dormant.

"It is not an active investigation," Howe wrote in an email to Laura Bauer and Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star. "As in any case, if we receive additional evidence we reevaluate."

Although Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters in late April the probe was reopened, Howe wouldn't say Friday whether that was actually true. Hill's lawyer, Trey Pettlon, told the Kansas City Star he's been operating under the belief the case wasn't active.

"It's my understanding the criminal investigation has been closed for quite some time now and obviously there's been some misinformation about that, but it is closed," Pettlon said.

In March, reports surfaced about an investigation after the 3-year-old son of Hill and fiancee Crystal Espinal broke his arm.

The 25-year-old Florida native was suspended by the Chiefs on April 26 after KCTV5 obtained audio of a conversation between Hill and Espinal during which the wide receiver made troubling comments but denied breaking his son's arm.

Last month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said they were waiting for clearance from local authorities to interview the Chiefs wideout before deciding on potential league punishment.

"As you know, there's a court proceeding still going on involving CPS—Child Protective Services—and we will not interfere with that," Goodell told reporters. "The priority is this young child, and so we will obviously be cooperative with whatever the court wants there."

Hill was arrested for punching and choking Espinal in December 2014 while she was pregnant, leading to his dismissal from the Oklahoma State football program. He pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to three years of probation as part of a plea agreement. The charge was later expunged from his record after he completed terms of the deal.

The Chiefs selected Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. The three-time Pro Bowler has been present at the team's organized team activities (OTAs) despite being barred from practicing.